HSE finds Apache failed to properly maintain Beryl flare supports since 2013

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Health, Safety & Environment

HSE finds Apache failed to properly maintain Beryl flare supports since 2013

By Mathew Perry
20/12/2023, 3:15 pm Updated: 20/12/2023, 5:15 pm
© Supplied by ExxonMobilApache Aberdeen
Apache's Beryl Alpha platform

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued an improvement notice to North Sea operator Apache over its failure to properly maintain supports to the flaring system on its Beryl hub.

According to the HSE notice, Apache had “not maintained the spring supports” on the flare pipework since 2013.

The spring supports work to reduce the likelihood of a hydrocarbon release in the event of a mechanical failure.

Apache was “unable to demonstrate the flare line has not been subjected to undue vibration induced stresses” due to three “seized and corroded” spring supports, HSE said.

The HSE notice outlined that since at least 2018, the company had failed to properly inspect the spring supports.

The notice said the supports “should have been maintained or replaced on several occasions since 2013, but the work has been constantly postponed”.

An HSE engineering query “required the spring supports to be replaced during 2020”, but the work was not undertaken.

Apache Beryl © Supplied by Apache
Apache’s Beryl hub.

Increased risk of pipe failure

A spokesperson for HSE told Energy Voice that “failing to maintain a pipe spring support increases the likelihood pipes failing in service through excessive stress caused by expansion or movement”.

“If the pipe contains hydrocarbons, then they could escape into the surrounding atmosphere and increase the risk to the health and safety of persons on the installation,” the spokesperson said.

In response to the HSE notice, a spokesperson for Apache told Energy Voice: “Apache North Sea can confirm we received an HSE notice on 10 November regarding the flare piping on Beryl Bravo.

“We are currently on target to replace the spring supports on the flare piping ahead of the HSE requirement. A full inspection of the flare pipeline is also currently underway.

“Apache is committed to safe and responsible operations. We carry out regular inspections on all our North Sea platforms and required maintenance is continually risk assessed and monitored.”

Apache HSE notices

The HSE notice follows a separate one issued earlier this year which found nearly 26,000 hours of safety-critical maintenance work left outstanding across several Apache North Sea platforms.

HSE inspectors also highlighted a “significant risk” of failure of a caisson in the Forties Alpha platform support structure in July.

The HSE issued the Forties Alpha warning among a catalogue of safety failings across more than a dozen North Sea platforms.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts