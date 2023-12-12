HSE documents name North Sea platforms with lifeboat and training failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

HSE documents name North Sea platforms with lifeboat and training failures

Ithaca Energy, TAQA and Apache installations named in HSE documents.
By Allister Thomas
12/12/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© TAQANorth Sea safety
TAQA's Cormorant Alpha.

A series of HSE inspections have uncovered safety failings in emergency preparedness across several North Sea platforms.

The issues, on Ithaca Energy, TAQA and Apache installations, highlight cases of lifeboat capacities or harnesses not being large enough, and operators not being prepared in their emergency evacuation procedures.

It comes as an estimated 36% of the offshore population is now too large for current lifeboat loading standards, and as inspectors embark on Q4 inspections seeking action.

The letters were acquired from HSE via a Freedom of Information request from Energy Voice.

FPF-1 – Ithaca Energy – ‘sub-standard harnesses’

north sea safety © Supplied by Petrofac
Ithaca Eenrgy’s FPF-1.

During an inspection this year, the HSE found harnesses in all three lifeboats on board the Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH)  FPF-1 installation were “of insufficient size to fit all persons on the installation”.

Inspectors said this would prevent workers from securing themselves inside which “could lead to serious personal injury” if the lifeboat had to overturn in an emergency or self-right in rough seas.

Ithaca has been ordered to replace the “sub-standard harnesses”.

The January inspection also found that the crew onboard were “not prepared for an emergency evacuation”, and drills onboard had not involved workers loading themselves into lifeboats and being secured inside.

Procedures Ithaca did have in place were found to be “unsatisfactory and did not provide realistic training to the crew or coxswains”.

HSE ordered Ithaca to carry out drills with the biggest / heaviest persons onboard and send a report with actions taken.

Alba FSU – Ithaca Energy – ‘no managerial oversight’

north sea safety © Supplied by Ithaca Energy
The Alba FSU.

Inspectors also flagged issues on the Ithaca Energy Alba Floating Storage Unit (FSU), including the Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) having not had emergency refresher training in nine years.

The letter, sent to Ithaca in February, highlighted that the installation had not been completing drills and training exercises as required for emergency response.

HSE also noted “there is no managerial oversight onshore” to ensure these were held.

An Ithaca Energy spokesperson said: “Protecting the safety of our offshore workforce is a priority for Ithaca Energy.

“We work closely with OEUK looking at the complex issue of size and shape of offshore workers.

“The issues raised by the HSE regarding lifeboats and drills were all addressed earlier this year.”

Forties Echo – Apache – lifeboats ‘routinely overloaded’

north sea safety © Supplied by DCT Media
Forties Echo

Inspectors found in June that lifeboats on the Apache (NASDAQ: APA) Forties Echo had been “routinely” overloaded by 123kg.

The Totally Enclosed Motor Propelled Survival Craft (TEMPSC) had a load limit of 7885kg, but the installation and service providers were loading to 8008kg.

HSE also warned that “a proportion of crew members” were greater than 100kg – the max limit per person for “SOLAS” standards, which cover the majority of UK offshore lifeboats.

This could “overload the structure of the lifeboat and seatbelts”, said the watchdog, and the larger occupants may exceed the space provided by seat designs.

That means the seats may not be usable for neighbouring passengers, especially if immersion suits and/ or lifejackets are worn.

Among the inspector’s other findings were training issues – including that the Coxswain hadn’t completed a lifeboat evacuation drill in the three years he’d held the role.

The regulator ordered several actions, including confirmation from the lifeboat manufacturer that the seats and restraints are suitable for purpose.

A spokesperson for the operator said: “Apache North Sea can confirm that we operate our lifeboats in compliance with the appropriate design and safe working limits.

“We are committed to ensuring our preparedness in an emergency and all identified emergency response roles are trained per regulatory and industry standards.

“We are currently engaging with the HSE to provide clarification on both items following their letter issued on 28 August 2023 regarding Forties Echo.”

TAQA – Cormorant Alpha – training questions for 250 new-starts

North sea safety © TAQA
Cormorant Alpha

HSE said it was not clear who, of 250 new-starts on the TAQA (ADX: TAQA) Cormorant Alpha over the prior 12 months, had received lifeboat and donut device training.

The inspection, in October 2022, found that such training was only carried out “over a three month period” despite regulations requiring ever person onboard to be trained.

Loading trials had not been completed to see whether a full complement of workers could fit inside lifeboats, and inspectors said workers were unsure of the PPE to be worn inside the boats.

Among the findings, the watchdog said loading of a stretcher into the lifeboats had not been practiced, nor the implication of securing one inside with the potential loss of seating.

A TAQA spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of everyone working for and on behalf of TAQA UK is our highest priority and all actions have been satisfactorily closed out with the HSE.”

Another inspection, in November 2022, also raised lifeboat safety issues on the TAQA North Cormorant asset.

North Sea safety – part of wider societal issue?

Questions have been raised whether the issue around worker sizes is part of a wider societal issue.

However North Sea operators are legally obliged to ensure all persons on board, as far as reasonably practicable, can escape in an emergency.

Read more here.

