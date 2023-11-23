HSE slams Apache as 26,000 hours of safety-critical work left unchecked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Health, Safety & Environment

HSE slams Apache as 26,000 hours of safety-critical work left unchecked

By Allister Thomas
23/11/2023, 7:01 am Updated: 23/11/2023, 10:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by SystemApache north sea
Forties Alpha.

HSE inspectors have found nearly 26,000 hours of safety-critical maintenance work left outstanding across several Apache North Sea platforms.

An improvement notice issued by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Apache had 25,800 hours of Safety and Environmentally Critical Elements (SECE) backlog across seven UK installations.

Of this, more than 6,000 hours had not been risk assessed to determine the risk factor to those on board the assets.

Industry commentators have already highlighted the “alarming” level of maintenance backlog on offshore assets, an issue which has been ongoing since the Covid pandemic.

An Apache spokesperson confirmed it received the notice on October 11 and has been working to address the outstanding maintenance.

“At the time the notice was received, Apache was in the process of planning for deferred maintenance repairs. We take a pro-active approach to identify and address needed maintenance. The notice coincided with our planning and execution processes.

“Our maintenance team has allocated additional resources and have successfully reduced the number of non-deferred SECE (Safety and Environmentally Critical Elements) work orders.

“Apache is committed to safe and responsible operations. We remain focussed on all maintenance work and continue to implement appropriate mitigations to maintain safe, ongoing operations.”

The specific platforms have not been named.

Apache was among firms cited in a report from EV in July highlighting major safety failings across more than a dozen North Sea platforms and tens of thousands of hours of safety-critical backlog.

RMT said at the time that such backlogs are “shocking and far too slow in being addressed”.

Unite the union said it was good to see HSE taking action “before we have another major incident”.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK said industry is in action on the issue; the backlog saw a 4% dip in 2022 while it is waiting to see the impact of the 2023 shutdown season.

Of the backlog, OEUK said 40% had moved from undeferred to deferred, meaning it has been reviewed by technical specialists.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts