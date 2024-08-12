GMB and BRINDEX urge UK government to listen to oil and gas workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

GMB and BRINDEX urge UK government to listen to oil and gas workers

By Mathew Perry
12/08/2024, 7:28 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockNorth Sea oil rig
An oil rig in the North Sea.

The GMB Union and the BRINDEX group of independent North Sea operators have urged the UK government not to ignore the concerns of oil and gas workers.

The warning comes as the government provoked widespread concern in the offshore sector after confirming it will increase the windfall tax on North Sea firms and remove “unjustifiably generous” investment allowances.

GMB and BRINDEX called for UK ministers to engage in “meaningful discussions” with the sector over the proposals.

It comes at UK Treasury minister James Murray prepares to meet with oil and gas leaders in Aberdeen today.

GMB general secretary Gary Smith said the union wants the voices of offshore workers to be “heard loud and clear in the corridors of power over the decisions affecting their livelihoods”.

“The government is rightly focused on a growth agenda after years of instability and industrial decline, and the transition presents a huge opportunity to unleash investment for jobs, infrastructure, and security,” Smith said.

north sea hse © Shutterstock
Offshore worker using rope access.

“But that means creating the right conditions to turn that ambition into reality, and better cooperation between unions, industry, and government is fundamental to this because ‘business as usual’ won’t work.”

BRINDEX chairman Robin Allan said if the UK energy transition is going to be a success, then “change must be done with the people doing so much to keep the lights on”.

“Hard working families sustained by the oil and gas sector across the UK’s nations and regions deserve to be treated with respect from government – and so do our independent operators who support these livelihoods,” Allan said.

“That’s why we are urging the government to work with us and engage in meaningful discussions with the very people on whom they depend to help accelerate the UK’s industrial transition, growth, and energy security agendas.”

The two groups signed a deal last November to give workers a greater say over the future of offshore industrial relations.

Windfall tax plans

Earlier this year, the Labour party pledged to introduce a “proper windfall tax” on the oil and gas sector while in opposition.

After taking government, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed some details of the plans last month, including an extension to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) to 2030 and a 3% increase to the headline tax rate on upstream oil and gas activities.

But the North Sea sector is still awaiting further information on changes to investment allowances, set to be released in the Autumn Budget in October.

The UK government says money raised from the EPL measures “will support our clean energy transition, increasing security, and providing sustainable jobs for the future”.

But industry analysts and North Sea firms say the changes will force oil and gas companies to move their investments elsewhere and put thousands of jobs at risk.

