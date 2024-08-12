GMB and BRINDEX urge UK government to listen to oil and gas workers

The GMB Union and the BRINDEX group of independent North Sea operators have urged the UK government not to ignore the concerns of oil and gas workers.

The warning comes as the government provoked widespread concern in the offshore sector after confirming it will increase the windfall tax on North Sea firms and remove “unjustifiably generous” investment allowances.

GMB and BRINDEX called for UK ministers to engage in “meaningful discussions” with the sector over the proposals.

It comes at UK Treasury minister James Murray prepares to meet with oil and gas leaders in Aberdeen today.

GMB general secretary Gary Smith said the union wants the voices of offshore workers to be “heard loud and clear in the corridors of power over the decisions affecting their livelihoods”.

“The government is rightly focused on a growth agenda after years of instability and industrial decline, and the transition presents a huge opportunity to unleash investment for jobs, infrastructure, and security,” Smith said.

© Shutterstock

“But that means creating the right conditions to turn that ambition into reality, and better cooperation between unions, industry, and government is fundamental to this because ‘business as usual’ won’t work.”

BRINDEX chairman Robin Allan said if the UK energy transition is going to be a success, then “change must be done with the people doing so much to keep the lights on”.

“Hard working families sustained by the oil and gas sector across the UK’s nations and regions deserve to be treated with respect from government – and so do our independent operators who support these livelihoods,” Allan said.

“That’s why we are urging the government to work with us and engage in meaningful discussions with the very people on whom they depend to help accelerate the UK’s industrial transition, growth, and energy security agendas.”

The two groups signed a deal last November to give workers a greater say over the future of offshore industrial relations.

Windfall tax plans

Earlier this year, the Labour party pledged to introduce a “proper windfall tax” on the oil and gas sector while in opposition.

After taking government, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed some details of the plans last month, including an extension to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) to 2030 and a 3% increase to the headline tax rate on upstream oil and gas activities.

But the North Sea sector is still awaiting further information on changes to investment allowances, set to be released in the Autumn Budget in October.

The UK government says money raised from the EPL measures “will support our clean energy transition, increasing security, and providing sustainable jobs for the future”.

But industry analysts and North Sea firms say the changes will force oil and gas companies to move their investments elsewhere and put thousands of jobs at risk.