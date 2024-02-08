‘This feels like a betrayal’: Labour plans ‘proper windfall tax’ on oil and gas industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘This feels like a betrayal’: Labour plans ‘proper windfall tax’ on oil and gas industry

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
08/02/2024, 8:02 pm Updated: 08/02/2024, 8:04 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by -labour windfall tax
Sir Keir Starmer meeting with industry leaders at a private roundtable organised by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce in November.

Labour will introduce a “proper windfall tax” on the oil and gas industry if it comes to power at the election, including a rate increase and cutting investment allowances.

In a briefing note for its “Prosperity Plan Policy”, Labour confirmed its manifesto would propose a hike to the tax rate from 75% to 78%, the same as Norway, and “end the loopholes in the levy that funnel billions back to the oil and gas giants”.

The party also plans to extend the sunset clause, currently planned for March 2028, until the end of the next parliament.

Together the measures will raise £10.8bn over the next five years from 2024-25, the party claimed.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) CEO Russell Borthwick said it was “a real kick in the teeth for Scotland’s world-class energy sector”.

“It’s a range of threadbare policies dreamt up by detached politicians who clearly are not listening to a sector which is fighting for its very survival.

“Most disappointing of all is that Keir Starmer came to Aberdeen last year, met with key industry representatives, looked us in the eye and promised to work in partnership to manage energy transition in a way that protects livelihoods and a future for the North Sea.

“This plan feels like a betrayal — it treats Scotland as an afterthought and would tax our energy sector to death at the very time we need to be accelerating transition. It positions the Labour Party against jobs and against energy security.”

Labour windfall tax: ‘They’ve let us down badly’

windfall tax labour © Supplied by AGCC
Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC).

Labour leader Keir Starmer was in Aberdeen in November with the chamber of commerce, with Mr Borthwick saying a “frank and honest exchange” was had on the challenges facing the sector.

He said he hoped Mr Starmer would reflect on the views heard at the meeting to inform policy, but Mr Borthwick said Labour has now “let us down badly”.

It comes as Labour has ditched plans to invest £28bn a year in green investment, with Mr Starmer saying it wasn’t affordable due to the Tories having crashed the economy.

The windfall tax was introduced in 2022 following windfall profits of the sector brought on by a supply crunch following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The oil and gas industry has been calling for an end to the windfall tax now that windfall profits have now ended.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) wrote to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last month saying “the reason the windfall tax was there in the first place is diminishing”, adding that it makes the UK uncompetitive.

Most North Sea operators have slashed spending as a result of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), with Apache and Harbour Energy cutting jobs as a result.

Mr Borthwick added: “We’ve had a windfall tax in place for two years. Windfall profits vanished a year ago and so should this punitive tax. Meanwhile we’ve lost countless workers, vital investment and huge opportunities to overseas markets.

“Labour has reneged on its plans for properly funded year-on-year investment to turbocharge our green future. Instead, they’re going to use the North Sea as a cash cow to subsidise ports in the Solent, industry in South Wales and steel plants in Sheffield. They’ve let us down badly.”

