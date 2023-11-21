GMB union signs deal with independent North Sea operators to give workers more say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

GMB union signs deal with independent North Sea operators to give workers more say

Union signs agreement with BRINDEX operators to work together on job security and energy policy.
By Energy Reporter
21/11/2023, 9:39 am
© Supplied by Harbour Energywindfall tax price floor
Harbour Energy's Tolmount platform. Harbour Energy is a member of BRINDEX

The GMB trade union has signed a deal with a group of independent North Sea oil and gas operators which could see workers given a greater say over the future of offshore industrial relations.

The agreement will see the union and the offshore independents “make the case for better energy independence and prosperity” as the UK transitions to net zero.

According to the memorandum of understanding between the trade union and the Association of British Independent Exploration Companies (BRINDEX), both parties work together to better represent workers voices and employer concerns to engage policymakers.

The parties will also advocate for “pro-jobs policies and strengthening energy security” as well as developing proposals for the future of offshore industrial relations.

GMB said the offshore sector employs around 30,000 people directly and supports a further 180,000 jobs across the economy.

BRINDEX companies, including Ithaca Energy, Harbour Energy and NEO Energy, account for a majority of the production and investment across the UK continental shelf and hold nearly two-thirds of carbon capture licences, GMB said.

GMB Union wants ‘plans not bans’

The trade union’s general secretary Gary Smith said: “Answering the energy question is central to addressing the challenges of our time, and the changes we need to make must be done with workers and not to them.

“It should be clear that if the transition is going to succeed then workers’ voices must be at the heart of the plans and policies needed to meet the UK’s net zero obligations, and so too must be the concerns of the industries that support these livelihoods.

GMB Aberdeen energy jobs © Supplied by Image: Kami Thomson/
GMB union national secretary Gary Smith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“When GMB said the country needed “plans and not bans” if we want better energy independence and prosperity, we meant it.

“This agreement is about recognising the importance of our offshore sector in that energy and industrial mix, now and in the future, and making the case for it.”

BRINDEX chairman Robin Allan said: “Now more than ever, the UK needs a strong and investable North Sea that ensures security of energy and good quality jobs.

“This agreement with the GMB Trade Union heralds a new era of cooperation that will help ensure the country does not squander its energy inheritance and can prosper through the energy transition, as the global market becomes increasingly competitive.”

The agreement comes amidst numerous industrial disputes involving offshore operators in the North Sea.

Approximately 85 members of the Unite union recently agreed an end to their dispute with Petrofac over ‘clawback’ entitlements.

Elsewhere, hundreds of Odfjell workers on Equinor and TAQA installations are currently being balloted on strike action in a dispute over working rotas and paid annual leave.

