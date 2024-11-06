Nexos secures North Sea HVAC crew deal with EnQuest

Aberdeen offshore services provider Nexos has secured a contract with North Sea operator EnQuest to provide HVAC services at its Thistle and Magnus platforms.

Under the deal, Nexos will take over responsibility for core crew HVAC roles, and the firm said the project will bolster its capability to deliver critical services across complex energy environments.

Nexos vice president of customer relations and strategy Derek Mitchell said the contract marks a “key step” in the company’s “expanding relationship with EnQuest”.

© Supplied by Nexos/Aspectus

He added: “Our experience and commitment to safety and reliability will ensure the continued success of operations on Thistle and Magnus.”

Part of the Aberdeen-headquartered D2Zero group, Nexos has existing engagements with EnQuest for the redevelopment of the Sullom Voe Terminal on Shetland.

The company employs more than 1,100 people and works across more than 33 offshore assets in the UK continental shelf.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal with EnQuest, its duration or the number of employees affected.

Nexos said the EnQuest deal will ensure “continuity of service while complying with TUPE regulations”.

Offshore TUPE regulations

TUPE regulations refer to UK laws which cover the protection of employee rights when they transfer to a new employer.

Nexos, formerly known as Global E&C, attracted criticism from offshore unions after the transfer of more than 400 North Sea workers to new contracts in a 2022 deal with joint venture partner, Bilfinger UK.

The deal with CNR International, said to be worth “hundreds of millions of pounds“, led to the creation of the Torus BGP joint venture.

Mitchell added the deal with EnQuest, which is separate to the Torus JV, formed part of the firm’s “strategic approach to vendor rationalisation”.

He said: “By harnessing multiple service contracts under a single, cohesive partnership, Nexos enables clients to reduce the complexity of supplier management, streamline logistics, and achieve cost savings without compromising on service delivery.”