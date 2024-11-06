Nexos secures North Sea HVAC crew deal with EnQuest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Nexos secures North Sea HVAC crew deal with EnQuest

By Mathew Perry
06/11/2024, 5:28 pm
© Supplied by Nexos/Ross MacCallum PA ArchiveNexos employees (right) and the EnQuest Thistle Alpha platform in the North Sea.
Nexos employees (right) and the EnQuest Thistle Alpha platform in the North Sea.

Aberdeen offshore services provider Nexos has secured a contract with North Sea operator EnQuest to provide HVAC services at its Thistle and Magnus platforms.

Under the deal, Nexos will take over responsibility for core crew HVAC roles, and the firm said the project will bolster its capability to deliver critical services across complex energy environments.

Nexos vice president of customer relations and strategy Derek Mitchell said the contract marks a “key step” in the company’s “expanding relationship with EnQuest”.

© Supplied by Nexos/Aspectus
Nexos vice president of customer relations and strategy Derek Mitchell.

He added: “Our experience and commitment to safety and reliability will ensure the continued success of operations on Thistle and Magnus.”

Part of the Aberdeen-headquartered D2Zero group, Nexos has existing engagements with EnQuest for the redevelopment of the Sullom Voe Terminal on Shetland.

The company employs more than 1,100 people and works across more than 33 offshore assets in the UK continental shelf.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal with EnQuest, its duration or the number of employees affected.

Nexos said the EnQuest deal will ensure “continuity of service while complying with TUPE regulations”.

Offshore TUPE regulations

TUPE regulations refer to UK laws which cover the protection of employee rights when they transfer to a new employer.

Nexos, formerly known as Global E&C, attracted criticism from offshore unions after the transfer of more than 400 North Sea workers to new contracts in a 2022 deal with joint venture partner, Bilfinger UK.

The deal with CNR International, said to be worth “hundreds of millions of pounds“, led to the creation of the Torus BGP joint venture.

Mitchell added the deal with EnQuest, which is separate to the Torus JV, formed part of the firm’s “strategic approach to vendor rationalisation”.

He said: “By harnessing multiple service contracts under a single, cohesive partnership, Nexos enables clients to reduce the complexity of supplier management, streamline logistics, and achieve cost savings without compromising on service delivery.”

