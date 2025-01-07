Future Grangemouth opportunities ‘very exciting’, Scottish energy minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Future Grangemouth opportunities ‘very exciting’, Scottish energy minister says

But Scottish acting cabinet secretary for net zero and energy Gillian Martin said future opportunities at Grangemouth, including hydrogen, would be more commercially viable if the Acorn carbon capture project received UK government funding.
By Mathew Perry
07/01/2025, 4:13 pm Updated: 07/01/2025, 5:08 pm
© PAGrangemouth petrochemical plant
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

Scotland’s energy minister Gillian Martin has said future commercial opportunities for the Grangemouth oil refinery site are “very exciting”, despite the looming loss of around 400 jobs.

Grangemouth owner Petroineos is planning to close Scotland’s only oil refinery later this year and transition the site into a fuel import terminal.

Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – has blamed market pressures and the energy transition for its decision to close the refinery.

Ahead of the closure, the Scottish and UK governments committed £1.6 million to ‘Project Willow’, which is assessing potential low-carbon options at Grangemouth.

Future industrial uses proposed for the site include the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), as well as green hydrogen derivatives.

However, Martin warned much of the opportunity at Grangemouth, particularly around hydrogen production, hinges on Scotland’s Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project receiving UK government funding as part of its Track-2 process.

Grangemouth future

The acting cabinet secretary for net zero and energy made the comments during a Holyrood committee meeting on the UK government’s GB Energy Bill.

Asked by Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon for an update on efforts to find a way forward for Grangemouth, and any potential role for GB Energy, Martin said she is due to review the results of the Project Willow study as early as next week.

“Once that’s reviewed and that study is published, it’s [the Scottish government’s] aim to work with the UK government [and] Petroineos, but also any potential investors that we have in the UK and Scotland on some of the opportunities that there will be for that site,” Martin said.

© Supplied by ASV Photography Ltd.
Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin addresses the Offshore Europe conference in 2023.

“There are about four or five particular streams of opportunity in terms of what that site could become that could be really exciting for the future of Scotland and the rest of the UK, and the workforce at Grangemouth.”

Grangemouth collaboration

Martin said in all her time in government, she had never “worked as closely with the UK government on anything else than I have on the Grangemouth situation”.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as involved in anything that’s been as focused on a just transition, a practical just transition,” she added.

Martin said the Scottish government is aiming to entice investors to ensure the Grangemouth site can become “something that will be sustainably run into the future and bring massive economic benefit to the community”.

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart asked whether GB Energy could play a role in Scotland’s hydrogen sector.

In response, Martin said discussions with the UK government on hydrogen are focused on export infrastructure and certification standards rather than GB Energy.

“Now if GB Energy wants to do hydrogen projects… that’s a question for them for how they might do that,” Martin said.

“There’s a big opportunity in Grangemouth for the production of blue and then green hydrogen.

“A lot of that would be made more a lot more commercially viable if we had Track 2 status [for Acorn] on carbon capture and storage as well.”

GB Energy priorities for Scotland

Meanwhile, as the UK Labour government progresses its GB Energy bill through Westminster, Martin said Holyrood is hoping to see certain amendments included.

The Scottish government wants to see sections of the legislation updated to ensure the UK energy secretary must secure the “consent” of Scottish ministers on GB Energy’s strategic priorities relating to devolved matters, rather than simply “consult”.

Martin said without consent from Scottish ministers, there is a risk that GB Energy’s priorities could run counter to the Scottish government.

She also said she wants to ensure that GB Energy does not try to “reinvent the wheel” in Scotland in areas like community energy.

“I’m very keen that we are an equal partner in what GB Energy does in terms of the strategic actions that they take,” Martin said.

© Supplied by Ross Creative Commun
A floating offshore wind turbine at the Port of Nigg.

“[GB Energy] should not be necessarily competing… against other commercial operations, they have to be adding to what we already have in Scotland.

“What I want to see in those strategic priorities as the company develops is that they are providing additionality to what’s already in the energy sector.”

Prior to the general election last year, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said floating offshore wind would be a “priority” for GB Energy.

The Scottish government has already allocated almost 30 GW of floating wind capacity in Scottish waters to commercial developers as part of the ScotWind leasing round.

Martin said the Scottish government would like to see GB Energy prioritise investing in helping nascent technologies in Scotland, such as wave and tidal energy, reach commercial maturity.

Scottish Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden asked whether the Scottish government had any plans to revive its own plans for a publicly owned energy company.

In response, Martin said: “It’s not something that we’re able to do with the current devolution settlement”.

It comes after the Welsh Labour government launched publicly owned renewable energy developer Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru in July last year.

