Equinor diversifies offshore helicopter fleet with five Leonardo AW189s

Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has awarded Tromsø-based Lufttransport RW a contract to operate five Leonardo AW189 helicopters for offshore flights.

The aircraft will be used to transport passengers to offshore facilities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) from bases in Sola and Florø.

The company joins CHC and Bristow in operating offshore flights for Equinor on the NCS, with the agreement last for seven years with options for a further six years.

Equinor said the total value of the contract, including options, is worth approximately 7 billion NOK (£499m).

Last year, Equinor signed agreements to procure 15 new offshore helicopters aimed at reducing reliance on the Sikorsky S-92 model.

After the removal of the Airbus Super Puma from operations in the industry, the S-92 has over time become the dominant aircraft for flights in the offshore oil and gas sector.

But there are some concerns about the safety record of the S-92 following a crash in Norway last year which killed an Equinor employee during a training exercise.

Helicopter operators have also struggled with a spare parts crisis for the S-92, leading to efforts to diversify the offshore fleet in the North Sea.

Equinor helicopter fleet

In addition to the five AW189 helicopters from Leonardo, American firm Bell will deliver 10 Bell 525 helicopters to Equinor from 2026.

The AW189 and Bell 525 are both super medium-type helicopters, with space for 16 passengers.

Equinor senior vice president Ørjan Kvelvane said the safety of employees who travel by helicopter is the firm’s “utmost priority”.

“New helicopters will make helicopter traffic more robust,” Kvelvane said.

“Safe, predictable and efficient transportation is crucial to safely maintain a high activity level on the NCS for many years to come.”

Alongside operating the five AW189s, Equinor said Lufttransport will also conduct search and rescue operations for Equinor starting in early 2026 using the Leonardo AW139 model.

“Lufttransport is the operator with most experience with Leonardo helicopters in Norway, which is an advantage as we introduce these new helicopters,” Kvelvane said.

The first two helicopters will arrive in Norway in spring this year, Equinor said, and will gradually commence operations over the course of the summer and autumn.

Leonardi will deliver the remaining three helicopters in 2026. Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm Milestone Aviation Group will assume ownership of the AW189 helicopters in a deal with Equinor worth just over 2bn NOK (£143m).

Equinor said it has involved Norwegian offshore trade unions in the procurement process and they have endorsed the AW189 model.

In a joint statement, the trade unions said: “These helicopters have the quality and characteristics that we want on the NCS.

“These new helicopter types have been developed with focus on safety, improved comfort, less noise and less vibration.”

On the NCS, Equinor operates nearly 160,000 flights per year totalling more than 24,000 annual flying hours.