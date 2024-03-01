Tributes paid as Norway heli accident victim named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Tributes paid as Norway heli accident victim named

By Andrew Dykes
01/03/2024, 1:02 pm
© Supplied by Facebook/ShutterstocReidun Hestetun, 61, died as a result of the helicopter incident on February 28.
Reidun Hestetun, 61, died as a result of the helicopter incident on February 28.

Norwegian media have named the nurse who died as a result of a helicopter accident on Wednesday as 61-year-old Reidun Hestetun from Bergen.

Ms Hestetun, who lived locally and worked as a nurse for state-backed oil firm Equinor, died as a result of the incident involving a Bristow S-92 search and rescue chopper on Wednesday evening.

Equinor confirmed on Thursday that Ms Hestetun’s next-of-kin had been notified.

She was aboard the helicopter with five other crew employed by Bristow while conducting a training exercise when the Sikorsky aircraft ditched in the sea near the Norwegian island of Sotra.

Statements from Norwegian operators suggest the incident occurred during “low-altitude training flights” associated with vessel/boat hoisting.

All six occupants, including its two pilots, were recovered and transferred to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen.

Read further details on the incident below.

UPDATE: Woman in 60s killed in Norway helicopter crash

According to Norwegian broadcaster NRK one man remains seriously injured, but is no longer in a critical condition. Two men remain in hospital with minor injuries, while a further two have been discharged.

Bristow managing director, Heidi Wullf Heimark, said a third patient is expected to leave hospital today.

In a statement made to press outside the hospital, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said: “The deceased was a nurse who has been with us for several decades. We have lost a very respected and dear colleague who was incredibly dedicated in her work to ensure the safety of others.”

© Supplied by Facebook/Reidun Hest
Reidun Hestetun, 61, who died as a result of the helicopter incident on February 28.

Anne-Britt Holmedal, an ex-manager of offshore nurses at Equinor who worked with Ms Hestetun, told Sykepleien: “I knew her well and had the pleasure of being her manager for several years.

“She was a wonderful person in every way. She was not only professionally skilled, but also human. The death affects me deeply.”

Norwegian police have reportedly interviewed two of the crew on board the helicopter, as of an 11am statement on Friday morning, but did not provide details of their statements.

Search for wreckage underway

The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority (NSIA) has sent investigators to Bergen and to the helicopter operator’s main base in Stavanger on Thursday, and a recovery operation is already in motion.

The NSIA has said it hopes to find the helicopter wreckage on Friday, though at the time of writing had yet to pinpoint its exact location. Efforts may also be hampered by weather conditions, searchers said earlier.

An offshore vessel –  the Normand Ocean operated by DeepOcean – has been secured to aid the search, and will sail from Haugesund to the accident site on Friday afternoon.

© Supplied by DeepOcean
File photo of DeepOcean’s Normand Ocean construction vessel.

“The intention is to start the search as soon as possible, but it takes some time to prepare such an offshore vessel. We are relatively busy, and want to find it as soon as possible,” NSIA director of aviation Kåre Halvorsen told NRK.

Mr Halvorsen said sourcing the helicopter’s black box flight recorder is “priority number one.”

The NSIA said it hopes it may be able to raise the wreckage over the weekend.

Meanwhile, helicopter operations in Norway have resumed, having been suspended on Wednesday evening and Thursday in the wake of the incident.

Operators said on Friday there are “no indications” that helicopter safety across the wider sector is reduced.

Some UK flights were also briefly paused, but restarted on Thursday.

