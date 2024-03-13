Bristow sees S-92 parts delays ‘at least’ until end of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Bristow sees S-92 parts delays ‘at least’ until end of 2024

By Andrew Dykes
13/03/2024, 4:38 pm
© Shutterstock / Photofex_AUTnorway helicopter
A Bristow S-92 arriving at Bergen airport.

Bristow bosses said supply chain issues affecting the Sikorsky S-92 airframe are likely to endure at least until the end of the year.

Speaking to analysts following the publication of the company’s annual results last week, president and CEO Chris Bradshaw said “extended delays” in sourcing components showed no signs of letting up.

It follows warnings from oil and gas trade representatives last year that the shortage poses “significant safety and operational risks” to operations.

Last quarter Mr Bradshaw said Bristow (NYSE:VTOL) was already sourcing parts from other aircraft in order to keep contracted S-92s flying. It comes as a lack of parts such as gearboxes affects operators industry-wide as demand for services picks up, causing particular challenges in areas like the UK North Sea.

“As we have discussed in recent earnings calls the supply and demand balance for offshore-configured heavy and super medium helicopters has become quite tight with limited available capacity,” Mr Bradshaw said last week.

“There are roughly 200 offshore configured S-92 helicopters in the market today. Partly due to a number of these airframes being unserviceable as they await critical parts due to persistent supply chain challenges, the global S-92 fleet is at or near full effective utilisation levels.”

Meanwhile with roughly 40 each of the AW189 and Bell H175 used in the global offshore market today, both models are “at or near full utilisation levels” as well, he said.

‘Extended delays’ to continue

Questioned on whether he saw any change to the situation, Mr Bradshaw added: “The helicopter industry as a whole continues to be challenged by supply chain issues, that’s relevant for many of the models.

“A lot of critical components such as windshields might be common across models…but as referenced it’s really the supply chain situation which has been a persistent one for the S-92 which has been the most acute challenge.

“We’re still seeing very extended delays in the delivery of parts and repairs for the S-92 and we expect based on the latest information that’s available to us that those delays will continue at least until the end of this calendar year.”

There are 68 owned and leased S-92s in the company’s fleet, according to company data, representing just under one-third of its total aircraft.

© Bristow
Bristow’s aircraft fleet. Click to expand.

Norway crash impact

The company also used the call to express its condolences following a fatal S-92 crash in Norway days earlier. 61-year-old Equinor nurse Reidun Hestetun was one of six people on board the Bristow SAR helicopter when it crashed near the island of Sotra during a training exercise.

Flights using the airframe were briefly suspended in the UK and Norway, though resumed later the same week, with regulators confident there are “no indications” helicopter safety across the wider sector is compromised.

Asked as to the effects of the crash on the company, Mr Bradshaw said the “most material impact” was the loss of life and that Bristow was relieved the rest of crew were recovering and improving.

“Our priority is to continue to support our crew, provide their families with the resources they need and our whole team in Norway as they recover from this tragic accident.

“There really is not a material financial impact to the company related to the accident,” he added.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, though preliminary findings show the aircraft’s emergency floating batons did not deploy during the incident.

Norway investigators confirm S-92 helicopter had uncontrolled landing, floats not deployed

Future lies in AW189

In the meantime, the group is looking increasingly to new AW189 models to loosen pressure on the heavier model.

In February it announced deal with manufacturer Leonardo for 10 AW189 airframes, plus options to purchase a further ten, to be used for both offshore transport as well as search and rescue.

Mr Bradshaw said the 189 offers greater efficiency benefits undertaking missions historically performed by heavier models, mainly through lower fuel use at a more compelling price point.

The company reported a net loss of $6.8m in its full-year results, on operating revenues of $1.3 billion.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts