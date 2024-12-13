EVOL: CCS cash, North Sea nonsense and Bernard is back

Christmas may be looming but the news just keeps on coming! In this festive video special edition of Energy Voice Out Loud Ryan discusses CCS permits, Erikka tackles North Sea shenanigans and Mat chats about Bernard Looney’s return to energy.

The week saw the NSTA grant a UK-first CCS permit that will allow the infrastructure to be installed at the East Coast Cluster. This came about as the Northern Endurance Partnership made a final investment decision on the Tack 1 winning carbon storage development.

Erikka had one hell of a morning rounding up Serica’s acquisition of Parkmead assets, Orcadian’s farm down of its Earlham and Orwell developments and Connaught selling out its UK gas field to Reabold. One thing’s for certain, the UK North Sea is going to be a much different beast in 2025.

Finally, Mat has been looking into former BP CEO Bernard Looney’s return to energy as he was appointed to the board of board of ADNOC subsidiary XRG. Looney left BP amid scandal involving personal relationships with colleagues and misleading the company’s board but is set to make a return following his appointment to a tech firm earlier in the year.

