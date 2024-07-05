Flare leading charge in safety and protection

In an industry where safety and environmental responsibility are non-negotiable, Flare has worked hard to establish itself as a leading provider of safety solutions. Committed to offering pioneering solutions and putting customers first, Flare is dedicated to their mission of keeping critical operations, assets, and lives worldwide.

At the core of their approach is an expansive range of services that has grown to match the ever-changing needs of the industry. From its Annual Fire Fighting Equipment Service (AFFES) offerings to its forward-thinking Hazardous Environment Services (HES) division, Flare makes safety and sustainability top priorities every step of the way.

“Our mission is crystal clear,” says Dan McLean, Operations Director, with conviction. “We want to harness new technology and our longstanding expertise to deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed our clients’ needs, ensuring their operations are safe and our environment is protected.”

Flare’s AFFES services demonstrate this dedication. With a global footprint spanning five continents, their highly skilled professionals are unmatched in their expertise across different systems. Equipped with top-of-the-line tools like ultrasonic liquid level monitors and precision flow meters – all expertly calibrated by third parties as required – they ensure accuracy and reliability in every project they undertake.

Backing up this expertise is Flare’s agile approach to logistics and deployment. Their bespoke workshop containers and modular toolboxes allow them to mobilise quickly. Their protective Peli Cases house specialised kits tailored to specific needs, ensuring seamless global support. They can hand-carry or air-freight tools and equipment to wherever they are needed, without delay.

But Flare isn’t just about AFFES services. Their new HES offerings address the industry’s evolving challenges head-on. Led by seasoned professionals, their innovative approach provides unparalleled protection in even the most hazardous conditions. Whether it’s confined space entry or welding interventions, Flare’s solutions prioritise safety and productivity, no matter the environment.

“Our aim is to give clients peace of mind,” explains Harry Smith, Business Development Manager. “With state-of-the-art air compressors and filtration systems, we ensure our clients’ personnel are protected by the best in the business, whatever the challenge.”

Beyond the traditional offshore safety services, Flare is making waves in the renewable energy sector, delivering tailor-made fire safety solutions for substations and wind turbines. Meanwhile, their marine division serves some individual clients with fleets of over 40 vessels, entrusting the scheduled maintenance and servicing to Flare. This has earned them a reputation for excellence. Flare can carry out a comprehensive fire service onboard using their modular toolkit or dedicated marine service vehicles, as well as managing clients’ equipment to ensure it is tracked and maintained when not in use.

Demonstrating that they do more than just sell and service equipment, Flare carried out a fault-finding survey onboard a drill ship in Las Palmas, which led to supplying new motor-operated valves. This was followed by a trip offshore to fit and adjust the valves before carrying out tests on the system to ensure it worked as it should. They also conducted similar procedures onboard an FPSO in Angola for the same client. This is one of many fault-finding surveys and corrections Flare has completed in this area of expertise for their service partners this year.

With an unyielding commitment to innovation, expertise, and customer satisfaction, Flare aims to redefine what it means to be a trusted partner in safety and environmental protection.

“Our success is all about collaboration,” adds Sales Director, Keith Robertson. “By understanding our clients’ unique needs, we deliver solutions that not only enhance safety and efficiency but also contribute to a more sustainable energy future.”

In a sector where safety and environmental responsibility have no margin for error, Flare’s bold approach has cemented its status as an industry leader, paving the way for a safer, more resilient, and sustainable future.