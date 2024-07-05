Flare leading charge in safety and protection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flare leading charge in safety and protection

By Flare Fire Safety Engineering
05/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Flare Fire Safety EnCUSTOMERS FIRST: Flare is a leading provider of safety solutions in the energy sector offering an expansive range of services.
In an industry where safety and environmental responsibility are non-negotiable, Flare has worked hard to establish itself as a leading provider of safety solutions. Committed to offering pioneering solutions and putting customers first, Flare is dedicated to their mission of keeping critical operations, assets, and lives worldwide.

At the core of their approach is an expansive range of services that has grown to match the ever-changing needs of the industry. From its Annual Fire Fighting Equipment Service (AFFES) offerings to its forward-thinking Hazardous Environment Services (HES) division, Flare makes safety and sustainability top priorities every step of the way.

“Our mission is crystal clear,” says Dan McLean, Operations Director, with conviction. “We want to harness new technology and our longstanding expertise to deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed our clients’ needs, ensuring their operations are safe and our environment is protected.”

Flare’s AFFES services demonstrate this dedication. With a global footprint spanning five continents, their highly skilled professionals are unmatched in their expertise across different systems. Equipped with top-of-the-line tools like ultrasonic liquid level monitors and precision flow meters – all expertly calibrated by third parties as required – they ensure accuracy and reliability in every project they undertake.

Backing up this expertise is Flare’s agile approach to logistics and deployment. Their bespoke workshop containers and modular toolboxes allow them to mobilise quickly. Their protective Peli Cases house specialised kits tailored to specific needs, ensuring seamless global support. They can hand-carry or air-freight tools and equipment to wherever they are needed, without delay.

But Flare isn’t just about AFFES services. Their new HES offerings address the industry’s evolving challenges head-on. Led by seasoned professionals, their innovative approach provides unparalleled protection in even the most hazardous conditions. Whether it’s confined space entry or welding interventions, Flare’s solutions prioritise safety and productivity, no matter the environment.

“Our aim is to give clients peace of mind,” explains Harry Smith, Business Development Manager. “With state-of-the-art air compressors and filtration systems, we ensure our clients’ personnel are protected by the best in the business, whatever the challenge.”
Beyond the traditional offshore safety services, Flare is making waves in the renewable energy sector, delivering tailor-made fire safety solutions for substations and wind turbines. Meanwhile, their marine division serves some individual clients with fleets of over 40 vessels, entrusting the scheduled maintenance and servicing to Flare. This has earned them a reputation for excellence. Flare can carry out a comprehensive fire service onboard using their modular toolkit or dedicated marine service vehicles, as well as managing clients’ equipment to ensure it is tracked and maintained when not in use.

Demonstrating that they do more than just sell and service equipment, Flare carried out a fault-finding survey onboard a drill ship in Las Palmas, which led to supplying new motor-operated valves. This was followed by a trip offshore to fit and adjust the valves before carrying out tests on the system to ensure it worked as it should. They also conducted similar procedures onboard an FPSO in Angola for the same client. This is one of many fault-finding surveys and corrections Flare has completed in this area of expertise for their service partners this year.

With an unyielding commitment to innovation, expertise, and customer satisfaction, Flare aims to redefine what it means to be a trusted partner in safety and environmental protection.

“Our success is all about collaboration,” adds Sales Director, Keith Robertson. “By understanding our clients’ unique needs, we deliver solutions that not only enhance safety and efficiency but also contribute to a more sustainable energy future.”

In a sector where safety and environmental responsibility have no margin for error, Flare’s bold approach has cemented its status as an industry leader, paving the way for a safer, more resilient, and sustainable future.

