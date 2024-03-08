Flare shows resilience with new HES services

Flare, a leading energy services provider, has announced the launch of its new Hazardous Environment Specialist (HES) Services, aimed at catering to all tiers of field development and decommissioning markets across the globe.

The new division will be headed by industry veteran Harry Smith, who has been appointed as the Business Development Manager.

Harry joins the team bringing a wealth of insight and experience dealing with H2S Solutions and is focused on expanding this commercial line into new and international territories.

With over a decade of experience, Harry has a long-established reputation as being knowledgeable and friendly, and the directors are delighted to welcome him to the team.

Officially joining Flare late last year, Harry quickly embodied the teams’ culture & dynamic and has integrated well within the organisational network. He has since established strong partnerships with a number of prominent firms who are keen to engage with Flare through rental and outright purchase of their innovative HES equipment. The directors have mirrored this commitment with considerable investment into the new department, boasting three Atex Zone 1 Breathing Air Compressors that are currently operational in the field.

Flare’s HES division provides vital protection for those working anywhere in the world where explosive atmospheres may be present and the unique features of the Atex Zone 1 Breathing Air Compressors set heightened standards for airline respiratory safety.

© Supplied by Flare

The units are mounted within a DNV 2.7-1 frame with forklift channels and lifting points and showcase a multi-stage filtration system delivering air quality that exceeds the breathing air requirements of BS: EN12021:2014.

The innovative pressurised air inlet plenum with gas detection and a failsafe protection system will automatically shut the compressor down while continuing to provide breathing air from the emergency high-pressure reserve. Even in extreme cold conditions, the breathing air can be heated to aid operator comfort. Capable of protecting up to 4 workers concurrently, Flare advocates this advanced piece of machinery is essential protection in extreme and dangerous occupational conditions.

The Zone 1 Compressor can easily be deployed into several applications such as confined space entry, well testing interventions, workovers, waste transfer, handling and disposal, sour well, and wildcat drilling.

They are particularly useful in high-risk environments where there is a possibility of exposure to gaseous atmospheres and dangerous chemicals. The Zone 1 Compressor is specifically designed for the offshore and petrochemical market and provides an effective and efficient way of managing and mitigating risks.

Over the years, Flare have seen sweet wells turn sour before development drilling campaigns can be completed and scavenger additives prove insufficient with devastating consequences.

© Supplied by Flare

With the 360-degree “Safety First” approach, clients rely on Flare to provide their unrivalled and award-winning critical safety services and preventative maintenance programs with the peace of mind of knowing everything will be taken care of.

Flare continues to demonstrate their resiliency within the energy sector and are steadily increasing their market presence within the North Sea and beyond.

The company is committed to providing the same trusted and reliable service support to the Hazardous Environment workforce and take great pride in their diversification strategy by evolving with the changing times. With the recent windfall tax plans announced, there are rising concerns about job security and the future of the North Sea, and it is crucial now, more than ever, to explore ways to safeguard businesses and protect essential careers.

It’s incredibly empowering to be a part of a network of like-minded professionals working towards developing a sustainable oil & gas industry that minimizes negative impacts on the environment while providing the critical infrastructure and framework that keep our regions operating and thriving.