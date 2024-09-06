Using AI to help pupils

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes an increasing part of everyday life, International School Aberdeen (ISA) has stepped up its commitment to support young people in learning how to safely explore its potential.

ISA, the north-east’s only independent, international school, believes it is imperative that educators and education settings don’t shy away from AI but rather evolve their practices to embrace its opportunities and teach young people the boundaries, confidence and respect needed to explore its capabilities correctly and safely.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) calls for “a human-centred approach to AI”. It aims to shift the conversation to include AI’s role in addressing inequalities regarding access to knowledge, research and the diversity of cultural expressions and to ensure AI does not widen the technological divides within and between countries. The promise of “AI for all” must be that everyone can take advantage of the technological revolution and access its fruits, notably in terms of innovation and knowledge.

© Supplied by International School

It is for these reasons that ISA’s IT director Gayle Veitch led the creation of a Strategic Initiative Group to investigate the school’s AI policy. A cross section of staff across the school met earlier this year to consider how existing school policies should be amended to address the availability of chatbots and apps. As a result of this, the group has created guidelines for staff, students and parents, as well as starting an AI tools directory as a handy resource.

Commenting on AI developments at ISA, Gayle said: “In these days of ChatGPT and Google Gemini, we can see just how far the technology has come.

“It is the responsibility of schools, and families, to support our young people in safely bringing these new developments into their lives and understanding their role in creating a safe and balanced future.

“It is incumbent upon us to work with young people to bolster them in exploring AI safely.”

