Embracing Artificial Intelligence in education at ISA

The impactive role education plays in shaping the future workforce cannot be underestimated with huge shifts in mindsets and changes in approaches to teaching and learning; none more so than in recent years with a transitioning energy sector and the rise of artificial intelligence.

International School Aberdeen (ISA) shapes young people who are resilient and adaptable; a generation that welcomes life-long learning and is ready to embrace change.

According to a recent report published by the World Economic Forum, 65% of children entering primary education today will be employed in jobs that do not currently exist.

This demonstrates a transformation in the world of work with companies increasingly recruiting for digital skills such as AI and robotics.

While the energy sector is well equipped to deal with transition, education plays a vital role in readying the future workforce to meet changes in technology and shifting global energy targets.

When ISA first opened its doors in Aberdeen more than 50 years ago, it had a school population of only 36 students.

Now with almost 550 students, half of those come from the UK and the other 50% are comprised of 45 different nationalities.

ISA has launched several initiatives to encourage a deeper awareness of the global

challenges and issues facing the next generation including the future of the energy industry, both local and expatriate families.

Welcoming children from age 3-18, the school takes a student-centred approach to focus not on what students learn, but how they learn.

This year has certainly been one of many highlights for ISA with exam results among the top in the world.

However, while good exam results are important, ISA believes an independent education goes far deeper than preparing students for academic excellence.

“ISA is a very special place. We have a true passion to empower and support the next generation, not only with academic success, but with the power that compassion and respect for all holds,” continues Nick.

Also, in a bumper year for good news, ISA was hailed as “outstanding” by Education Scotland inspectors.

ISA received two “excellent” scores which is “extremely rare” and only occurs in very few inspections.

The school was furthermore awarded two “very good” scores meaning the inspectors had no recommendations for improvement.

“To receive an exceptionally good report with largely unparalleled results in Scotland was wonderful for our entire school community and proved that we are truly sector leading,” Nick adds.

Looking ahead to 2024, ISA’s mission will continue to focus on delivering educational excellence while helping children find their place in the world.

The school will also stand steadfast with the energy industry to support the changing needs of the sector as it responds to new opportunities in digital technologies.

