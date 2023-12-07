Embracing Artificial Intelligence in education at ISA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Promoted

Embracing Artificial Intelligence in education at ISA

By International School Aberdeen
07/12/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ISAStudent studying at International School Aberdeen.
Student studying at International School Aberdeen.

The impactive role education plays in shaping the future workforce cannot be underestimated with huge shifts in mindsets and changes in approaches to teaching and learning; none more so than in recent years with a transitioning energy sector and the rise of artificial intelligence.

International School Aberdeen (ISA) shapes young people who are resilient and adaptable; a generation that welcomes life-long learning and is ready to embrace change.

According to a recent report published by the World Economic Forum, 65% of children entering primary education today will be employed in jobs that do not currently exist.

This demonstrates a transformation in the world of work with companies increasingly recruiting for digital skills such as AI and robotics.

While the energy sector is well equipped to deal with transition, education plays a vital role in readying the future workforce to meet changes in technology and shifting global energy targets.

When ISA first opened its doors in Aberdeen more than 50 years ago, it had a school population of only 36 students.

Now with almost 550 students, half of those come from the UK and the other 50% are comprised of 45 different nationalities.

ISA has launched several initiatives to encourage a deeper awareness of the global
challenges and issues facing the next generation including the future of the energy industry, both local and expatriate families.

Welcoming children from age 3-18, the school takes a student-centred approach to focus not on what students learn, but how they learn.

© Supplied by ISA
Students at International School Aberdeen.

This year has certainly been one of many highlights for ISA with exam results among the top in the world.

However, while good exam results are important, ISA believes an independent education goes far deeper than preparing students for academic excellence.

“ISA is a very special place. We have a true passion to empower and support the next generation, not only with academic success, but with the power that compassion and respect for all holds,” continues Nick.

Also, in a bumper year for good news, ISA was hailed as “outstanding” by Education Scotland inspectors.

ISA received two “excellent” scores which is “extremely rare” and only occurs in very few inspections.

The school was furthermore awarded two “very good” scores meaning the inspectors had no recommendations for improvement.

“To receive an exceptionally good report with largely unparalleled results in Scotland was wonderful for our entire school community and proved that we are truly sector leading,” Nick adds.

Looking ahead to 2024, ISA’s mission will continue to focus on delivering educational excellence while helping children find their place in the world.

The school will also stand steadfast with the energy industry to support the changing needs of the sector as it responds to new opportunities in digital technologies.

Discover more about how an ISA education will best prepare your children to thrive in a modern world, by visiting isa.aberdeen.sch.uk where you will also find information on the next ISA Open Day on Friday December 8 at 10.15am

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts