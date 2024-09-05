Crew tracking tool upgrade to be unveiled

Market-leading technology specialist Solab is gearing up to unveil the latest customer-led evolution of its leading-edge system, Onboard Tracker™, which is revolutionising crew management operations across the supply chain.

Last year’s launch of the Onboard Tracker™ POB Module was seen as the system’s natural next step, taking existing capabilities to a new level by providing complete visibility and control of all site arrivals, departures and current POB across core, project and ad-hoc teams, with the ability to manage and automate the hoteling of employees, contractors, agency personnel and visitors.

Now, further client feedback has sparked enhancements in other key modules including travel booking, mobilisation requests and helicopter flight logistics – extending use of the tool throughout the organisations it serves and integrating key teams together who were traditionally siloed.

The added functionality comes on the back of consultation with clients and the growth of Onboard Tracker™ beyond the North Sea to global operators, service companies and SMEs. They will be represented at the company’s fifth annual OnboardXChange client forum which will take place at Aberdeen’s ONE Tech Hub in September.

Onboard Tracker™ empowers energy, renewables and marine operators, service providers and SMEs with 360° visibility of their workforce and workforce capability through a single, integrated portal that centralises all crew planning, scheduling, training, competence, travel and more. Ensuring compliance and optimum use of personnel through automated availability, compliance, tax and travel checking across all client sites, projects and campaigns. The tool now tracks more than 100,000 employees in more than 100 countries, across 8000+ sites and empowers clients to own, structure and visualise their data to make targeted, more cost-effective and safer decisions.

By listening to clients, Onboard Tracker™ has been built by industry for industry to solve real crewing challenges and shape industry standards.

Streamlining and automating the accrual of all company-wide training, competence and skills data are core to Onboard Tracker™. Enabling the automation of key integrations with users’ training, competence, e-learning and skills providers means Onboard Tracker™ acts as the master system of record for clients who are assured that centrally held data is up-to-date and mirrors all other systems and databases. What’s more, by providing self-service log-in to direct employees or contractors, the whole workforce is engaged and empowered to own their development.

Solab’s Kevin Coll said: “Regular engagement with clients is critical to ensuring that our portfolio evolves exactly in step with client needs. This strategy will continue to be at the centre of the evolution of Onboard Tracker™ and we look forward to gathering in Aberdeen in September to shape our 2025 product roadmap.”

For more information on Solab and Onboard Tracker, visit: solab.co.uk/onboard-tracker