Shaping the future of crew management

By Solab IT Services
09/10/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Solab IT ServicesDecision makers gather in Aberdeen to shape crew management future.
More than 70 key decisions makers from the energy, marine and renewables industries have gathered in Aberdeen to help shape the future of crew management.

The sell-out fifth annual OnboardXChange client forum highlighting Onboard Tracker™ took place at Aberdeen’s ONE Tech Hub and was attended by a host of UK and international clients including Harbour Energy, SBM Offshore, Boskalis, Subsea 7, Stena, Sparrows, Muehlhan and Danwind who were invited to vote on future updates and enhancements.

Onboard Tracker™ empowers users with 360° visibility of their workforce and workforce capability through a single, integrated, agile portal that centralises all crew planning scheduling, training, competence, travel, and more. Ensuring compliance and optimum use of personnel through automated availability, compliance, tax and travel checking across all client sites, projects and campaigns.

The tool tracks over 100,000 employees in over 100 countries, across 8,000+ sites and empowers clients to own, structure and visualise their data to make targeted, cost effective and safer mobilisation decisions.

From eight system champions in year one, attendance at the annual OnboardXChange has significantly grown each year with delegates keen vote on proposed enhancements in key modules, including time writing; holiday requests and approvals; equipment tracking; global mobility; workflows; logistics push notifications and more.

Keynote speaker was safety and competence expert Steve Rae of Fortitude Beyond Compliance, who emphasised the importance of the use of data and highlighted the role of dynamic systems like Onboard Tracker™ which has benefitted from 65+ updates this
year alone.

Mark Bartlett, Operational Delivery Manager at Three60 Energy commented: “An
excellent forum that allows for user engagement on any development opportunities whilst learning from shared experiences.”

Ewan Baird, Digital Business Analyst at Stena Drilling added: “This is how to do customer success. It’s great to be able to help shape the continuous development and future roadmap of OBT.”

For more information, visit www.onboardtracker.com 

