Houston to host key hydrogen summit as industry faces new political landscape

The hydrogen industry in North America is entering a phase of unprecedented uncertainty.

The outcome of the U.S. presidential election presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities that will significantly impact the future of hydrogen initiatives.

Key questions loom large under a new Trump administration. What will government funding for hydrogen look like?

Will deregulation occur, and if so, what will its impact be? How will advanced planning hydrogen projects and secured offtake agreements move forward?

What lies ahead for hydrogen hubs, and how will trade policies affect the hydrogen supply chain and export opportunities?

With so much opportunity at stake –$320 billion in hydrogen investments announced globally through 2030 and North America leading the way with committed capital of $10 billion – it is imperative that industry leaders collaborate.

World Hydrogen North America Congress

Against this backdrop, the upcoming World Hydrogen North America Congress is poised to convene in Houston from March 31st – April 2nd 2025.

Organized by World Hydrogen Leaders, now part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, the event will unite over 1,000 key players across the entire hydrogen value chain to align on solutions to current obstacles, forge new partnerships and accelerate the building of a robust hydrogen market.

Dom Coyne, Program Director at World Hydrogen Leaders, commented: “World Hydrogen North America 2025 is not just another conference; it is an essential guide to navigating these uncharted waters.

“As we await clarity on the new administration’s plans, our event offers a crucial platform to unpick the potential implications and stay ahead of the curve.

“Events like World Hydrogen North America are so valuable right now to gain the knowledge, forge the connections, and exert the influence needed to thrive in this rapidly evolving industry.

“Our carefully curated agenda will cover the industry’s most pressing issues and opportunities across three days of productive meetings, relationship building and idea sharing with the top minds in hydrogen.”

The conference agenda covers a diverse range of topics across 50+ hours of content, including a brand new stream dedicated to hydrogen end user content for existing and potential buyers of hydrogen.

Highlights of this year’s program include:

Masterclass: Government and Policy Drivers for Hydrogen Adoption in North America

Keynote: Post-Election Hydrogen Policy Landscape: Navigating Regulatory Challenges

Debate Of The Day: Domestic vs. International: The Hydrogen Demand Side Dilemma

Panel: What is Hydrogen’s Role In The Future of Energy in North America?

Fireside Chat: Financing Hydrogen Projects: The Bankers and Investors Perspective

Plus 4 dedicated streams of content covering the entire value chain

Over 140+ top industry speakers are anticipated to join and share their insights, including:

Paul Jun, Managing Director, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Matt McMonagle, CEO & Founder, NovoHydrogen

Jeff Pollack, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Port of Corpus Christi

Yasuhiro Suzuka, President, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd

Mona Babauta, CEO/General Manager, SunLine Transit Agency

Laura Bergedieck, SVP Hydrogen Development, RWE Clean Energy

Mike Hopkins, Chief Advisor and Legal Team Leader, Plug Power

Gabi Knesel, Vice President Mining and Minerals Processing, Locus Mining

Joy Beunaflor, SBCTA Deputy Director of Transit and Rail, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority

Naomi Boness, Managing Director, Stanford Natural Gas Initiative and Co-Managing Director, Stanford Hydrogen Initiative

