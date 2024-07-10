BP warns of ‘disorderly’ clean-energy transition amid record fossil fuel use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

BP warns of ‘disorderly’ clean-energy transition amid record fossil fuel use

By Bloomberg
10/07/2024, 2:18 pm
A chimney emits vapor at the Scholven coal-fired power plant operated by Uniper SE, beyond a wind turbine and the Ruhr oil refinery operated by BP Gelsenkirchen GmbH, a subsidiary of BP Plc, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year even if the European Union fails to agree on an EU-wide ban in its next set of sanctions, government officials have said.

The world is shifting too slowly from fossil fuels to avoid severe climate change, increasing the risks that the eventual transition to clean energy will be “disorderly,” BP Plc warned.

Fossil fuel consumption broke records last year, led by climbing oil demand, the company said in its annual Energy Outlook on Wednesday. Countries remain in an “energy addition” phase — increasing their consumption of both low-carbon energy and fossil fuels — and need to pivot to a “substitution” phase, it said.

If this trend continues to the early 2040s, the world may have exhausted the so-called “carbon budget” that would limit temperature increases to 2C above pre-industrial levels, BP (LON:BP) cautioned.

“The longer it takes for the world to move to a rapid and sustained energy transition, the greater the risk of a costly and disorderly adjustment,” said Spencer Dale, the company’s chief economist. This pathway could have outsized economic and social costs, according to the report.

BP itself refocused on its traditional oil and gas business last year, an adjustment of its previous plan to shift rapidly into renewables under former Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney. That strategy was impeded by opposition from some activist shareholders, and an energy squeeze precipitated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

© Bloomberg
BP Warns of Disorderly Energy Transition | Carbon emissions set to smash climate targets

Investment in low-carbon energy has soared 50% since 2019 to reach roughly $1.9 trillion last year, helping power generation using wind and solar energy to almost double during the period, according to the report. Yet this progress hasn’t been sufficient to cover rising energy demand, even as the rate of growth has cooled.

Improvements in efficiency have been “disappointing,” with the amount of energy used per unit of economic activity diminishing by barely 1% over the past four years. Global oil demand is on track to keep growing until the end of the decade, and then go into decline, according to the report.

Global oil demand reached unprecedented levels of more than 100 million barrels a day in 2023, as travel and transport continued to recover from their slump during the Covid pandemic and emerging economies increased their intake of petrochemical feedstocks.

On the current trajectory, consumption will remain near this level until 2035, then start declining thanks to the adoption of electric vehicles and improving fuel efficiency, eventually reaching 75 million a day in 2050.

In order to reach the global climate goal of net zero carbon emissions, oil use would have to plunge 70% by 2050 to around 30 million barrels a day, BP projected.

