UK energy industry ‘deeply concerned’ ahead of King’s speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

UK energy industry ‘deeply concerned’ ahead of King’s speech

By Ryan Duff
17/07/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 17/07/2024, 7:03 am
© Supplied by PAKing Charles III delivers a speech beside Queen Camilla during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London.
King Charles III delivers a speech beside Queen Camilla during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London.

King Charles is set to deliver a speech at the opening of parliament as Labour wants to enact change, however, the energy sector is still “deeply concerned.”

Last November saw the first King’s Speech in over 70 years as Rishi Sunak’s government looked to bring in a bill to “support the future licencing of new oil and gas fields.”

Much has changed since then, the Conservative Party’s 14 years in power have come to an end and Labour is looking to double down on renewables.

Some industry leaders are calling for more clarity on policy, chief executive of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), David Whitehouse, said: “The new Government says it has put partnership working at the heart of its agenda and we have welcomed that.

© Supplied by OEUK
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse at the Port of Aberdeen.

“But we remain deeply concerned that some of the new proposals being put forward for our industry will undermine the very same homegrown energy transition we all want to deliver.

“Labour’s leadership has recognised that North Sea oil and gas will be with us for decades to come and they have committed to managing this strategic national asset in a way that does not jeopardise jobs.

“They now need to deliver on their commitment to support our industry and work in partnership with us.”

Urging Labour to create ‘conditions which unlock investment’

Labour faced criticism throughout the election campaign as it announced plans to ban future oil and gas licences in the UK while upping the rate of tax imposed on operators and reducing investment incentives.

The windfall tax, has proved to be a point of contention across the energy sector as Labour looks to “close loopholes” in the policy and increase the rate the oil firms pay.

Currently, there are investment incentives for oil and gas firms that encourage spending on UK projects, however, that is subject to change under Labour’s manifesto.

At the moment, there is still uncertainty around what closing “loopholes” means in practical terms.

starmer north sea © Supplied by -
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking during the Scottish Labour Party conference. PA.

Oil firms in the UK currently pay a headline rate of tax of 75%, however, Labour has suggested bumping that up to 78%.

Mr Whitehouse added: “Through working together with the sector, we can create the conditions which unlock investment, support our supply chain companies, underpin jobs and grow the economy.

“The best path to this growth is through supporting our companies and people here in the UK.”

Labour government has 35 bills in the works

In his speech last year, King Charles also outlined plans to “attract record levels of investment in renewable energy”, something the UK’s new energy secretary Ed Miliband will look to build upon.

Since coming into power, the Labour government has lifted the onshore wind ban in England, announced a “rooftop revolution” to triple UK solar capacity, and launched the Chris Stark-fronted ‘Mission Control’ project to scale up grid connection.

Ahead of Wednesday’s speech, a UK Government statement outlined: “Departments are working on more than 35 bills to deliver an ambitious parliamentary session that will be built on a bedrock of economic security, to enable growth that will improve the prosperity of our country and the living standards of working people.”

Renewables have been a focus of the new UK government as it looks to set up GB Energy, a publicly owned firm.

(Right to left) Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar © PA
(Right to left) Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the Port of Greenock while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Friday May 31, 2024.

There is still a little confusion around what GB Energy will do with some statements describing it as an “investment vehicle” while others called it a “generation” company.

One thing is clear, the state-backed firm will be focusing on renewable energy sources as Labour looks to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

It is expected that King Charles will shed some light on the plans for the firm later today.

Morag Watson, a director of policy at Scottish Renewables, said: “Scotland’s renewable energy industry stands ready to play its part in delivering the UK Government’s mission of kickstarting economic growth and making Britain a clean energy superpower.

“We welcome the early signals from the UK Government so far on the need to prioritise crucial infrastructure and maximise investment for our clean energy pipeline. With increased ambitions for 2030 we will need to see continued momentum on delivery.

“Scottish Renewables looks forward to working closely with the UK Government on its programme of energy legislation to ensure it builds a stable policy environment which enables a clean energy system that will benefit communities across the UK.”

Mr Starmer added: “The task of national renewal will not be easy, and this is just the down payment on our plans for the next five years, but the legislation set out at the King’s Speech will build on the momentum of our first days in office and make a difference to the lives of working people.”

Recommended for you

Tags