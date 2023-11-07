King’s Speech outlines ‘record levels’ of renewables investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

King’s Speech outlines ‘record levels’ of renewables investment

By Ryan Duff
07/11/2023, 1:54 pm
© Supplied by PAKing Charles III delivers a speech beside Queen Camilla during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London.
The first King’s Speech in over 70 years has outlined plans to “attract record levels of investment in renewable energy” – but experts say fresh measures are needed to achieve that.

King Charles III said in the House of Lords: “My ministers will seek to attract record levels of investment in renewable energy sources and reform grid connections, building on the United Kingdom’s track record of decarbonising faster than other G7 economies.”

His Majesty has shown a keen interest in renewable energies in the past and has introduced carbon-cutting measures to Windsor and a Geothermal feasibility survey is being carried out at Balmoral.

RenewableUK’s chief executive Dan McGrail “welcome the Government’s commitment in the King’s Speech,” however, he explained that to achieve this goal the Chancellor must set out specific policies in his Autumn Statement.

Mr Mcgrail said: “We’re calling for a commitment by the Chancellor to work with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to set an overall budget, and maximum strike prices, at appropriate and sustainable levels which allow for a return on investment for vital new projects.

“We also need to see a change in the rules on capital allowances, so that offshore wind projects qualify for the main rate of 18%, rather than the lower rate of 6% which developers get at present.”

Renewable UK’s Dan McGrail

The RenewableUK boss also outlined ambitions to have the Electricity Generator Levy, which has been heavily criticised by industry.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Community Windpower’s 44-turbine Sanquhar II wind farm “ground to a halt” due to the rising fees put in place by the incoming renewables windfall tax.

Dan McGrail added; “We’re also calling for measures to attract further investment in the UK’s offshore wind supply chain and port infrastructure.

“There’s a global shortage of offshore wind products and services, so we have a great opportunity not only to build up our domestic market but also to export worldwide.”

Annual North Sea licences

This week it was reported that the UK Government plans to put in place new legislation for North Sea oil and gas licences to be awarded annually.

The bill was introduced in King Charles’ speech earlier today.

His Majesty said: “Legislation will be introduced to strengthen the United Kingdon’s energy security and reduce reliance on volatile international energy markets and hostile foreign regimes.

“This bill will support the future licencing of new oil and gas fields, helping the country to transition to net zero by 2050, without adding undue burdens on households.”

Currently, there are no fixed terms for North Sea rounds, and the licences awarded in the 33rd round last month were the first in three years.

The government says that introducing annual awards will protect jobs, tax receipts and reduce reliance on imports which have a higher carbon footprint.

However, there has been criticism of this proposed legislation as some view the move as “political posturing” rather than an effective move to ensure investment in the country’s hydrocarbon industry.

Tessa Khan, executive director of Uplift.

Tessa Khan, executive director of Uplift: “In the 24 hours since it announced these plans, the case for new licensing has crumbled.”

Ms Khan added: “Rishi Sunak is playing politics with energy policy, while millions of people face another winter of unaffordable energy bills.”

The International Energy Agency also said in September that no new long-lead-time oil and gas projects are required if the world is to hit net zero.

For annual licences to see success reform would have to come to the energy profits levy, or windfall tax, as currently the controversial fiscal regime has been criticised for scaring away investment.

With the country facing an upcoming general election, there is also an opinion being shared that if the Labour Party is to win, the new government would overturn the legislation, therefore creating greater uncertainty in the sector.

OEUK chief exec David Whitehouse

Earlier this year, Keir Starmer’s Labour would stop all new oil and gas licences in the North Sea if it were to win the next election, however, that stance has since been softened.

Offshore Energies UK chief executive, David Whitehouse, commented on the news of the proposed legislation earlier this week, saying: “The UK needs the churn of new licences to manage production decline in line with our maturing basin.

“A predictable licencing process with transparent checks will support the highly skilled people working in the sector, while ensuring the granting of new licences is compatible with energy security and net zero.”

