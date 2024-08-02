Renewables boost Engie first half results despite drop in revenues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables boost Engie first half results despite drop in revenues

By Michael Behr
02/08/2024, 12:53 pm
© Supplied by -One of the 100 turbines making up the giant Moray East wind farm in the Cromarty Firth, owned by Engie subsidiary Ocean Winds.
One of the 100 turbines making up the giant Moray East wind farm in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Offshore Winds.

French power company Engie saw a strong renewables performance in the first half of the year despite declining revenues.

Renewables contributed €1.3b (£1.1b) to the company’s revenues in the first half of 2024, up from €1.2b in the same period of 2023.

This was driven by favourable hydro conditions in France and Portugal, as well as new capacity in Latin America, the US, and Europe, though partially offset by lower prices in Europe.

Engie added more than 1GW of new renewables capacity in the first half, with the bulk in Brazil (700MW) and France (200MW)

With 6.9GW currently under construction, Engie’s renewables pipeline had grown to 95GW by the end of June 2024.

Engie, along with EDP Renewables, is part owner of Ocean Winds, the developer of several Scottish offshore wind farms, including the operating 950MW Moray East, the upcoming 882MW Moray West, and the in-development Caledonia and Arven.

Moray West recently delivered first power to the grid ahead of expected commercial operations in 2025.

Engie said that it remains confident of achieving its annual target of an average of 4GW of additional renewables capacity up to 2025.

However, the company saw its overall revenues for the first half fall more than 20% to €37.5b, down from €47bn euros in the first half 2023.

Engie said that a mild winter reducing demand for heating contributed to the decline.

However, the company also expects lower-than-expected financial costs to push up its earnings for 2024.

Engie raised its earnings predictions, expecting a net income for the full year to be €5b-5.6b, €800m higher than previously predicted.

CEO Catherine MacGregor said: “In the face of a market returning to normal conditions, Engie has once more delivered very strong H1 results, enabling us to raise our full year 2024 guidance.

“This financial performance demonstrates the power of our integrated model and showcases our operational capabilities.”

She added: “More than ever, Engie reiterates its commitment of an energy transition affordable to all.”

