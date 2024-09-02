NZTC offers £500k grant funding for clean energy start-ups

Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) is offering £500,000 in grant funding for start-ups as part of the 2025 edition of its TechX Clean Energy Accelerator.

Applications for the NZTC programme are now open to start-ups across the globe, with 10 firms eligible for up to £50,000 in funding.

NZTC said the TechX programme will give successful applicants access to mentorship, commercial growth support and a network of investors and energy operators.

The programme is open to firms specialising in renewable energy, low carbon hydrogen, alternative fuels, methane capture, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Since its launch in 2017, NZTC said TechX has supported nearly 70 start-ups to date.

Collectively, programme alumni have raised £106 million in equity and generated an aggregate £27.3m in revenue.

The technology supported also has the potential to save between 20 and 25 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually by 2030, NZTC said.

© Supplied by Net Zero Technology

Graduates of the 2024 programme include integrated heat pump developer Kali Technology and Durham University spin out H2CHP.

2025 TechX Clean Energy Accelerator

TechX director and chief acceleration officer Mark Anderson said: “I am always amazed at the innovations we see each year through our TechX programmes.

“The disruptive nature of start-ups makes them key players in discovering and advancing nascent technologies that will be required to reach net zero.

“I look forward to welcoming our next cohort of budding start-ups, who will undoubtedly help us unveil new potential to help expedite a future of clean, resilient and affordable energy.”

Scotland’s deputy first minister Kate Forbes said the TechX programme “continues to be an important catalyst” in unlocking innovation as part of the energy transition.

“Scotland is already well placed to capitalise on the enormous opportunities that established clean energy technologies are already delivering,” Forbes said.

“We also have a huge opportunity to be at the forefront of developing the new innovations that will unlock further economic growth and support the energy transition.”

The Scottish and UK governments established the NZTC in 2017 with £180m in joint funding delivered as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

Applications for the 2025 TechX cohort are open until 27 October 2024, with the acceleration set to begin early next year.