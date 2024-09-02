NZTC offers £500k grant funding for clean energy start-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

NZTC offers £500k grant funding for clean energy start-ups

By Mathew Perry
03/09/2024, 12:15 am
© Image: NZTCParticipants at the 2024 TechX Demo Day hosted by Aberdeen's Net Zero Technology Centre.
Participants at the 2024 TechX Demo Day hosted by Aberdeen's Net Zero Technology Centre.

Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) is offering £500,000 in grant funding for start-ups as part of the 2025 edition of its TechX Clean Energy Accelerator.

Applications for the NZTC programme are now open to start-ups across the globe, with 10 firms eligible for up to £50,000 in funding.

NZTC said the TechX programme will give successful applicants access to mentorship, commercial growth support and a network of investors and energy operators.

The programme is open to firms specialising in renewable energy, low carbon hydrogen, alternative fuels, methane capture, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Since its launch in 2017, NZTC said TechX has supported nearly 70 start-ups to date.

Collectively, programme alumni have raised £106 million in equity and generated an aggregate £27.3m in revenue.

The technology supported also has the potential to save between 20 and 25 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually by 2030, NZTC said.

© Supplied by Net Zero Technology
TechX acceleration manager Ed Pollock speaking at the 2024 TechX Demo Day event.

Graduates of the 2024 programme include integrated heat pump developer Kali Technology and Durham University spin out H2CHP.

2025 TechX Clean Energy Accelerator

TechX director and chief acceleration officer Mark Anderson said: “I am always amazed at the innovations we see each year through our TechX programmes.

“The disruptive nature of start-ups makes them key players in discovering and advancing nascent technologies that will be required to reach net zero.

“I look forward to welcoming our next cohort of budding start-ups, who will undoubtedly help us unveil new potential to help expedite a future of clean, resilient and affordable energy.”

Scotland’s deputy first minister Kate Forbes said the TechX programme “continues to be an important catalyst” in unlocking innovation as part of the energy transition.

“Scotland is already well placed to capitalise on the enormous opportunities that established clean energy technologies are already delivering,” Forbes said.

“We also have a huge opportunity to be at the forefront of developing the new innovations that will unlock further economic growth and support the energy transition.”

The Scottish and UK governments established the NZTC in 2017 with £180m in joint funding delivered as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

Applications for the 2025 TechX cohort are open until 27 October 2024, with the acceleration set to begin early next year.

