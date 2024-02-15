NZTC to hand out £100,000 to 12 start-ups in sixth TechX cohort

Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) is set to dish out up to £100,00 each to 12 start-ups through its TechX Clean Energy Accelerator.

In addition to the cash awarded, firms in the sixth NZTC TechX cohort are set to have access to the group’s network of mentors, investors, and sponsors, including bp, Equinor, ADNOC and for the first time this year ConocoPhillips.

NZTC will host a Demo Day in June after 15 weeks of investor readiness training, refining business models, and business storytelling, among other steps.

NZTC says that the Demo Day will enable the 12 firms the opportunity to present their low-carbon solutions to industry and investors, with the potential to win further funding.

Mark Anderson, chief acceleration officer and TechX director said: “As NZTC welcomes its sixth TechX cohort, we reiterate the pivotal role entrepreneurs will play in accelerating the energy transition.

“This year’s cohort introduces compelling innovations, offering solutions to propel the adoption of clean and affordable energy. TechX start-ups are the companies of the future, poised to reshape the energy landscape and help lead us towards net zero.”

The selected start-ups are:

Airspection: Drones designed for offshore infrastructure inspection

Apleum: Technology to convert renewable energy, carbon dioxide and water into zero-carbon jet fuel

Kali Technology: Carbon-zero industrial process heating using integrated heat pump technology

Frontier Robotics: Platform-agnostic software and associated hardware for autonomous underwater inspections

HyWaves: Power management control system to increase hydrogen production for dedicated solar-to-hydrogen

H2CHP: Fuel-flexible power generator targeted at ports offering control over combustion to operate at high efficiency with zero carbon emissions

INERGIO Technologies: Novel system design that combines fuel cells and diesel generators for off-grid and backup power

MECHAPRES: High-temperature heat pump with embedded thermal storage for industrial heat decarbonisation, with heat and steam as a service potential

Modjoule: Smart, battery-equipped containers for the electrification of shipping vessels

Reaforma: Leveraging construction waste for secure carbon capture and storage in a carbon-negative composite

Soltropy: Solar thermal technology for buildings that harvests carbon-neutral heat

SurreyH2: Green hydrogen production technology using a recirculating catalyst, with intrinsic hydrogen storage capability

Once the TechX programme concludes the start-ups will have access two additional years of growth support, and continued access to NZTC’s network and co-working facilities.

UK Government minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “Congratulations to those selected for the TechX Clean Energy Accelerator programme.

“Start-up companies play a fundamental role in driving innovation in the energy sector, supporting sustainable economic growth, and delivering solutions to the environmental issues we all face today.

“The UK Government is investing £90 million in the Net Zero Technology Centre and more than £2.9 billion to level up right across Scotland.”

Richard Lochhead, Scottish Government small business, innovation, tourism and trade minister added: “This programme has a track record of success in supporting the development of innovative clean energy start-ups.

“I look forward to learning about the progress of fledgling businesses joining the TechX programme this year, with Scottish Government support through our £90 million Aberdeen City Region Deal investment in the NZTC.

“Scotland can become one of the world’s most innovative small nations and drive entrepreneurship and a fair, green and growing economy.”