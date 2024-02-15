NZTC to hand out £100,000 to 12 start-ups in sixth TechX cohort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

NZTC to hand out £100,000 to 12 start-ups in sixth TechX cohort

By Ryan Duff
15/02/2024, 5:00 am Updated: 15/02/2024, 9:47 am
© Supplied by NZTCNZTC TechX DemoDay2023.
Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) is set to dish out up to £100,00 each to 12 start-ups through its TechX Clean Energy Accelerator.

In addition to the cash awarded, firms in the sixth NZTC TechX cohort are set to have access to the group’s network of mentors, investors, and sponsors, including bp, Equinor, ADNOC and for the first time this year ConocoPhillips.

NZTC will host a Demo Day in June after 15 weeks of investor readiness training, refining business models, and business storytelling, among other steps.

NZTC says that the Demo Day will enable the 12 firms the opportunity to present their low-carbon solutions to industry and investors, with the potential to win further funding.

Mark Anderson, chief acceleration officer and TechX director said: “As NZTC welcomes its sixth TechX cohort, we reiterate the pivotal role entrepreneurs will play in accelerating the energy transition.

“This year’s cohort introduces compelling innovations, offering solutions to propel the adoption of clean and affordable energy. TechX start-ups are the companies of the future, poised to reshape the energy landscape and help lead us towards net zero.”

The selected start-ups are:

  • Airspection: Drones designed for offshore infrastructure inspection
  • Apleum: Technology to convert renewable energy, carbon dioxide and water into zero-carbon jet fuel
  • Kali Technology: Carbon-zero industrial process heating using integrated heat pump technology
  • Frontier Robotics: Platform-agnostic software and associated hardware for autonomous underwater inspections
  • HyWaves: Power management control system to increase hydrogen production for dedicated solar-to-hydrogen
  • H2CHP: Fuel-flexible power generator targeted at ports offering control over combustion to operate at high efficiency with zero carbon emissions
  • INERGIO Technologies: Novel system design that combines fuel cells and diesel generators for off-grid and backup power
  • MECHAPRES: High-temperature heat pump with embedded thermal storage for industrial heat decarbonisation, with heat and steam as a service potential
  • Modjoule: Smart, battery-equipped containers for the electrification of shipping vessels
  • Reaforma: Leveraging construction waste for secure carbon capture and storage in a carbon-negative composite
  • Soltropy: Solar thermal technology for buildings that harvests carbon-neutral heat
  • SurreyH2: Green hydrogen production technology using a recirculating catalyst, with intrinsic hydrogen storage capability

Once the TechX programme concludes the start-ups will have access two additional years of growth support, and continued access to NZTC’s network and co-working facilities.

UK Government minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “Congratulations to those selected for the TechX Clean Energy Accelerator programme.

“Start-up companies play a fundamental role in driving innovation in the energy sector, supporting sustainable economic growth, and delivering solutions to the environmental issues we all face today.

“The UK Government is investing £90 million in the Net Zero Technology Centre and more than £2.9 billion to level up right across Scotland.”

Richard Lochhead, Scottish Government small business, innovation, tourism and trade minister added: “This programme has a track record of success in supporting the development of innovative clean energy start-ups.

“I look forward to learning about the progress of fledgling businesses joining the TechX programme this year, with Scottish Government support through our £90 million Aberdeen City Region Deal investment in the NZTC.

“Scotland can become one of the world’s most innovative small nations and drive entrepreneurship and a fair, green and growing economy.”

