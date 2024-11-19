Construction begins on £9m Aberdeen renewable energy incubator

Construction has started on a new energy incubator to help Scotland develop and manufacture green energy technologies and scale-up the companies behind them.

ETZ EnergyWorks will be based in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) innovation campus to provide companies with a “one-stop shop” looking to develop their offerings.

The 32,000 sq ft premises will provide the facility with a mix of industrial and collaboration space alongside advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurial support for firms ready to develop and scale.

ETZ EnergyWorks was founded by ETZ Ltd, BP and Scottish Enterprise, and is backed by the UK and Scottish governments, with delivery partners National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

The UK government has funded £5.5 million towards the project, with £2m from Scottish Enterprise alongside additional Scottish government funding, and £1.25m from BP.

UK energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Our mission to become a clean energy superpower starts with building a world-class supply chain, that will revitalise our industrial heartlands and power homes and businesses with British-made infrastructure.

“Aberdeen is already at the heart of our clean energy transition as the host of Great British Energy’s headquarters. This new government-backed EnergyWorks hub will build on the city’s highly skilled engineering workforce and cement Scotland’s role as a pioneer in renewable technology.”

EnergyWorks will be equipped with a workshop operated by NMIS for advanced manufacturing support towards prototype development and commercialising new technology, alongside an array of industrial units for tenants as well as meeting, collaboration and co-working space.

Its offering will include an ecosystem of mentoring and entrepreneurial support from the EnergyWorks project partners, designed to allow tenants to grow and, ultimately, outgrow their space to go out into the local economy.

The project is expected to be operational in early autumn 2025.

The facility aims to attract an initial 15 tenants in its first year and generate dozens of green energy jobs annually.

ETZ Ltd chief executive Maggie McGinlay said: “Supporting innovation and entrepreneurial energy businesses is vital as we position the n-ortheast of Scotland as the net zero capital of Europe.

“EnergyWorks will play a crucial role, providing practical support for companies seeking to bring their products to market as they get on with the business of the energy transition.

“A one-stop shop for firms working across the transition, from offshore wind to hydrogen, this hub will deliver a blend of support for innovation, entrepreneurship and growth for the next generation of tech pioneers right here in the north-east – the work starts now.”

Several companies have already revealed plans to move into Aberdeen’s ETZ, including Integrity ISS, Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), HonuWorx, Trojan Energy and D2Zero.