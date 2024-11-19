Construction begins on £9m Aberdeen renewable energy incubator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Construction begins on £9m Aberdeen renewable energy incubator

By Michael Behr
19/11/2024, 7:03 am
© Supplied by ETZEnergy minister Michael Shanks posing with other stakeholders in the ETZ EnergyWorks project.

Construction has started on a new energy incubator to help Scotland develop and manufacture green energy technologies and scale-up the companies behind them.

ETZ EnergyWorks will be based in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) innovation campus to provide companies with a “one-stop shop” looking to develop their offerings.

The 32,000 sq ft premises will provide the facility with a mix of industrial and collaboration space alongside advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurial support for firms ready to develop and scale.

ETZ EnergyWorks was founded by ETZ Ltd, BP and Scottish Enterprise, and is backed by the UK and Scottish governments, with delivery partners National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

The UK government has funded £5.5 million towards the project, with £2m from Scottish Enterprise alongside additional Scottish government funding, and £1.25m from BP.

Artist's representation of ETZ EnergyWorks building in Tullos © Supplied by True North
ETZ EnergyWorks building in Tullos
Artists impression of interior of EnergyWorks building at Aberdeen's Energy Transition Zone. © Supplied by True North
Work has started on the £9m ETZ EnergyWorks project

UK energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Our mission to become a clean energy superpower starts with building a world-class supply chain, that will revitalise our industrial heartlands and power homes and businesses with British-made infrastructure.

“Aberdeen is already at the heart of our clean energy transition as the host of Great British Energy’s headquarters. This new government-backed EnergyWorks hub will build on the city’s highly skilled engineering workforce and cement Scotland’s role as a pioneer in renewable technology.”

EnergyWorks will be equipped with a workshop operated by NMIS for advanced manufacturing support towards prototype development and commercialising new technology, alongside an array of industrial units for tenants as well as meeting, collaboration and co-working space.

Its offering will include an ecosystem of mentoring and entrepreneurial support from the EnergyWorks project partners, designed to allow tenants to grow and, ultimately, outgrow their space to go out into the local economy.

The project is expected to be operational in early autumn 2025.

The facility aims to attract an initial 15 tenants in its first year and generate dozens of green energy jobs annually.

ETZ Ltd chief executive Maggie McGinlay said: “Supporting innovation and entrepreneurial energy businesses is vital as we position the n-ortheast of Scotland as the net zero capital of Europe.

“EnergyWorks will play a crucial role, providing practical support for companies seeking to bring their products to market as they get on with the business of the energy transition.

“A one-stop shop for firms working across the transition, from offshore wind to hydrogen, this hub will deliver a blend of support for innovation, entrepreneurship and growth for the next generation of tech pioneers right here in the north-east – the work starts now.”

Several companies have already revealed plans to move into Aberdeen’s ETZ, including Integrity ISS, Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), HonuWorx, Trojan Energy and D2Zero.

