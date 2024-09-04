D2Zero acquires Hull engineering firm, announces new ETZ headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

D2Zero acquires Hull engineering firm, announces new ETZ headquarters

By Mathew Perry
05/09/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by True North(L-R) Sir Ian Wood and Maggie McGinlay of ETZ Ltd, Colin Welsh of SCF Partners and Bob Drummond of D2Zero.
North East energy transition group D2Zero has added another acquisition to its growing portfolio as it announces the location of its new headquarters in Aberdeen.

D2Zero finalised the purchase of Hull-based OSL Consulting Engineers, which the company said would add “further engineering expertise” to its 4,000 strong workforce.

The latest acquisition comes after D2Zero owners, private equity firm SCF Partners,  combined five of its energy companies to create the £500 million group.

D2Zero said the acquisition of OSL will bring more than 100 “innovative engineering consultants into the group”, with experience across project development, hydrogen solutions and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

OSL now joins Score Group, Hydrasun, Fuel Cell Systems, Powerstar and Global E&C under the D2Zero umbrella.

© Supplied by Ironside Farrar
Concept images of the proposed Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen.

Following its formation, D2Zero outlined its focus on four key areas including emissions reduction, ‘clean hydrogen’, power efficiency and management, and CCS.

While the North Sea remains a core focus for the firm, D2Zero said it will also focus on key energy hubs in Germany, Denmark and the United States.

And the acquisition of OSL may not be the only move D2Zero makes this year.

The company said it has a “strong and active pipeline” of opportunities and is looking to complete further acquisitions “in the coming months”.

D2Zero moves into Aberdeen’s ETZ

In addition, D2Zero also announced it will become the latest firm to establish its headquarters in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

D2Zero chief executive Bob Drummond said the “new home at the heart of the energy transition in Scotland” shows the ambition and momentum of the firm.

“The progress we have announced today provides an insight into high levels of activity and energy within D2Zero,” Drummond said.

d2zero © Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
D2Zero chief executive Bob Drummond

“We have demonstrated that D2Zero is a trusted partner for customers seeking to deliver highly complex projects that are critical to their decarbonisation and net zero objectives.”

ETZ Ltd chairman Sir Ian Wood said decision of D2Zero to establish itself in the ETZ “marks a huge vote of confidence” in the region’s ambition to reposition itself as a globally recognised net zero energy cluster.

“D2Zero are the embodiment of what a just and managed energy transition should be,” Sir Ian said.

“They have taken the bold decision to combine a number of pioneering and successful businesses, each with different sectoral strengths, to capitalise on the vast opportunities presented by new and green energies.”

 

