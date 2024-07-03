Integrity ISS secures new HQ in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Integrity ISS secures new HQ in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone

By Mathew Perry
03/07/2024, 11:40 am Updated: 03/07/2024, 12:33 pm
© Supplied by Integrity ISSIntegrity ISS chief executive officer Stuart Charles Sinclair (left) chief operations officer Peter Fraser (right).
Integrity ISS chief executive officer Stuart Charles Sinclair (left) chief operations officer Peter Fraser (right).

Aberdeen engineering firm Integrity ISS will establish a new headquarters in the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) as the firm targets growth in its green energy offering.

Spanning 40 hectares in the east of Aberdeen, the ETZ aims to accelerate the shift from traditional oil and gas to renewable and low carbon industries in the North East of Scotland.

Integrity provides a range of engineering services to the energy sector, and the company said establishing a new base in the ETZ will “bolster its commitment to green energy”.

Founded in 2017, Integrity has delivered significant growth in recent years, with turnover increasing from £3m in 2022 to almost £10m last year.

Integrity said it is now on track to deliver revenue in excess of £15m in 2024, following expansion into new markets across the UK, Denmark and the UAE.

The firm is aiming to increase its headcount from 15 to around 60 employees by the end of 2025, targeting further growth in wind, hydrogen, carbon capture, waste-to-energy an oil and gas decarbonisation.

Integrity chief executive officer Stuart Charles Sinclair said the new facility and headquarters in the ETZ will allow the firm to capitalise on the “remarkable transformation” taking place in the North East.

“The vast scale of opportunity ahead of us in new and green energies is considerable,” he said.

© Supplied by Stripe Communications
The current Integrity ISS headquarters in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland are at the heart of an array of existing and planned transformational projects and by investing in this new base… our organisation will benefit from being part of a dedicated net zero cluster with access to market-leading test and demonstration space, an advanced manufacturing skills hub, an energy incubator and scale up hub and cutting-edge research and development facilities for floating wind and green hydrogen.”

Integrity said it secured the ETZ move after receiving a funding boost of more than £700,000 from the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

“This is a great opportunity for a real driving force in the industry to evolve and bring its solutions to a wider range of clients focussed on more environmentally-friendly energy supplies,” RBS senior relationship manager Georgia Donald said

Energy Transition Zone

Spearheaded by ETZ Ltd chairman and billionaire businessman Sir Ian Wood, the ETZ is supported by funding from the Scottish and UK governments.

The net zero campus includes areas focused on offshore wind, hydrogen, innovation and skills development.

© Supplied by Ironside Farrar
Artist impression of the proposed hydrogen campus. Aberdeen. Supplied by Ironside Farrar

The ETZ is also home to the recently opened Floating Offshore Wind Innovation Centre (FLOWIC).

Firms making a move into the ETZ include the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, subsea firm HonuWorx, electric vehicle charging firm Trojan Energy.

The development plans have led to some criticism from local residents, with campaigners fighting to stop construction on a nearby park.

Recommended for you

Tags