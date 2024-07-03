Integrity ISS secures new HQ in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone

Aberdeen engineering firm Integrity ISS will establish a new headquarters in the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) as the firm targets growth in its green energy offering.

Spanning 40 hectares in the east of Aberdeen, the ETZ aims to accelerate the shift from traditional oil and gas to renewable and low carbon industries in the North East of Scotland.

Integrity provides a range of engineering services to the energy sector, and the company said establishing a new base in the ETZ will “bolster its commitment to green energy”.

Founded in 2017, Integrity has delivered significant growth in recent years, with turnover increasing from £3m in 2022 to almost £10m last year.

Integrity said it is now on track to deliver revenue in excess of £15m in 2024, following expansion into new markets across the UK, Denmark and the UAE.

The firm is aiming to increase its headcount from 15 to around 60 employees by the end of 2025, targeting further growth in wind, hydrogen, carbon capture, waste-to-energy an oil and gas decarbonisation.

Integrity chief executive officer Stuart Charles Sinclair said the new facility and headquarters in the ETZ will allow the firm to capitalise on the “remarkable transformation” taking place in the North East.

“The vast scale of opportunity ahead of us in new and green energies is considerable,” he said.

© Supplied by Stripe Communications

“Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland are at the heart of an array of existing and planned transformational projects and by investing in this new base… our organisation will benefit from being part of a dedicated net zero cluster with access to market-leading test and demonstration space, an advanced manufacturing skills hub, an energy incubator and scale up hub and cutting-edge research and development facilities for floating wind and green hydrogen.”

Integrity said it secured the ETZ move after receiving a funding boost of more than £700,000 from the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

“This is a great opportunity for a real driving force in the industry to evolve and bring its solutions to a wider range of clients focussed on more environmentally-friendly energy supplies,” RBS senior relationship manager Georgia Donald said

Energy Transition Zone

Spearheaded by ETZ Ltd chairman and billionaire businessman Sir Ian Wood, the ETZ is supported by funding from the Scottish and UK governments.

The net zero campus includes areas focused on offshore wind, hydrogen, innovation and skills development.

© Supplied by Ironside Farrar

The ETZ is also home to the recently opened Floating Offshore Wind Innovation Centre (FLOWIC).

Firms making a move into the ETZ include the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, subsea firm HonuWorx, electric vehicle charging firm Trojan Energy.

The development plans have led to some criticism from local residents, with campaigners fighting to stop construction on a nearby park.