AREG becomes latest group to move into Aberdeen’s ETZ

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has become the latest tenant in the city’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

The not-for-profit has taken residency in the W-Zero-1 building of the ETZ, following subsea tech firm HonuWorx and EV charging company Trojan Energy this year.

Now in its 20th year, AREG has hired four new team hires as part of the move, including operations manager Shona Teale, formerly of skills body OPITO.

A pair of new administrators and business development executive Chloe Giles, make up the remainder of the new hires.

Chairperson Jean Morrison said: “With the Scottish Government’s target to generate 50% of the country’s overall energy demand from renewables by 2030 and reach net zero by 2045, there is a growing demand for the energy sector to transition to greener sources of power.

“AREG has something unique to offer companies transitioning their products and services to meet the needs of a greener future. The move to W-Zero-1 and the appointment of the new team will enable AREG to enhance its support for our members and help them meet the challenges ahead.

“Our membership spans many industries and geographies which are collectively building momentum around renewable development, and we are seeing a broader range of companies joining us as awareness about the climate crisis deepens and there is an increased urgency for businesses to adapt.

“The success of the energy transition globally depends on the evolution of the energy industry from fossil fuels to low-carbon sources of power by the second half of this century and AREG welcomes all organisations working towards net zero.”

W-Zero-1 is set to become the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in collaboration with ORE Catapult.

The ETZ is private sector led – linked to Sir Ian Wood’s Opportunity North East – is backed by the Scottish and UK Governments, along with aimed to position the region as a renewables and low carbon leader.

David Rodger stood down as CEO of AREG earlier this year and joined energy storage specialist Statera.

AREG said it is not on the lookout for a successor.

A spokesperson added: ““The highly committed, industry-led AREG board has looked at the requirements needed and has devised a new structure that places emphasis on sustainable growth and supporting its membership.”