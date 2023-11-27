AREG becomes latest group to move into Aberdeen’s ETZ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

AREG becomes latest group to move into Aberdeen’s ETZ

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/11/2023, 11:26 am Updated: 27/11/2023, 12:58 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by AREGAREG ETZ
Left to right: Chloe Giles, Tania Qadir, Shona Teale, chairperson Jean Morrison, and Sarah Wells.

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has become the latest tenant in the city’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

The not-for-profit has taken residency in the W-Zero-1 building of the ETZ, following subsea tech firm HonuWorx and EV charging company Trojan Energy this year.

Now in its 20th year, AREG has hired four new team hires as part of the move, including operations manager Shona Teale, formerly of skills body OPITO.

A pair of new administrators and business development executive Chloe Giles, make up the remainder of the new hires.

Chairperson Jean Morrison said: “With the Scottish Government’s target to generate 50% of the country’s overall energy demand from renewables by 2030 and reach net zero by 2045, there is a growing demand for the energy sector to transition to greener sources of power.

“AREG has something unique to offer companies transitioning their products and services to meet the needs of a greener future. The move to W-Zero-1 and the appointment of the new team will enable AREG to enhance its support for our members and help them meet the challenges ahead.

“Our membership spans many industries and geographies which are collectively building momentum around renewable development, and we are seeing a broader range of companies joining us as awareness about the climate crisis deepens and there is an increased urgency for businesses to adapt.

“The success of the energy transition globally depends on the evolution of the energy industry from fossil fuels to low-carbon sources of power by the second half of this century and AREG welcomes all organisations working towards net zero.”

W-Zero-1 is set to become the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in collaboration with ORE Catapult.

The ETZ is private sector led – linked to Sir Ian Wood’s Opportunity North East – is backed by the Scottish and UK Governments, along with aimed to position the region as a renewables and low carbon leader.

David Rodger stood down as CEO of AREG earlier this year and joined energy storage specialist Statera.

AREG said it is not on the lookout for a successor.

A spokesperson added: ““The highly committed, industry-led AREG board has looked at the requirements needed and has devised a new structure that places emphasis on sustainable growth and supporting its membership.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts