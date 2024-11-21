Offshore wind decom must avoid ‘reputational damage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Offshore wind decom must avoid ‘reputational damage’

By Ryan Duff
21/11/2024, 11:04 am Updated: 21/11/2024, 11:28 am
© Supplied by Ocean WindsWind turbine installation at the Moray West wind farm in the Moray Firth.
Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) confirmed a shift as decommissioning-focused businesses from the oil and gas sector to have turned their attention to wind and carbon storage.

At OEUK’s offshore decommissioning conference in St Andrews on Wednesday, the trade body’s director of sustainability Mike Tholen argued for wind to follow in the oil and gas industry’s footsteps when it comes to decommissioning as the trade body launched a duo of documents relating to offshore wind including a guide on decommissioning offshore wind turbines.

Tholen told delegates oil and gas sector firms are “bringing together some real expertise on how to work a part of the business where there is literally no profit except what you make for yourself.

“That’s a familiar story in the wind sector as well, so what we’re trying to do is bring the competitiveness of oil and gas decommissioning, the environmental focus and sustainability of that right into the wind sector.”

On a panel session that kicked off the final day of the conference Lorna Bennet, senior engineer for Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult argued that greater environmental awareness around offshore wind decommissioning will be needed as the sector is subject to more social pressure than its hydrocarbon-producing counterpart.

Bennet said: “I think one of the main differences that is maybe perceived, if not entirely accurate, is the reputational damage within the wind industry if they’re not seen to be doing the most sustainable thing is far greater than oil and gas, or maybe they’re just better at brushing it off.”

Because of this “there is a real drive between a lot of the operators to start to plan ahead,” she added.

Last gasp vs fresh air, who gets the vessels?

© Shutterstock / iweta0077
The largest wind farm installation vessel in the world and the first turbine installed off the coast of Aberdeen.

This planning will also be needed, as Mark McKean, Crown Estate Scotland’s head of offshore assets for energy and infrastructure explained that the two sectors are on a collision course.

McKean pointed out that as offshore wind turbine roll-out peaks in the middle of the next decade so will the decommissioning of existing North Sea wind assets, creating competition for vessels and yard space.

“Expected overlapping timeframes may drive competition for access to a shared – limited – pull of infrastructure, or a strained pull of infrastructure,” McKean observed, particularly around jack up vessels and port access.

That being said, working with domestic decommissioning specialists will be a good way for wind farm operators in the North Sea to meet ambitions to use 60% UK content across the lifespan of projects.

In September Unite the Union said that if the manufacturing target of 60% of local content was met for offshore wind manufacturing, this would create 12,500 new jobs.

However, decommissioning is a more viable way to meet these targets than manufacturing, Bennet added.

“Actually, a huge part of that opportunity is going to be in decommissioning,” she added.

Hydrocarbons know-how will be ‘critical’ for wind decommissioning

© Supplied by Mammoet
The Brent Charlie topside is positioned into place at the Able Seaton Port near Hartlepool for decommissioning.

Operations and maintenance work is another contributing factor to reaching the 60% local content ambitions, the ORE Catapult senior engineer explained.

With the UK’s existing expertise in oil and gas, Bennet believes that decommissioning is an opportunity for supply chain firms.

“I’ve learned a lot about the oil and gas sector over the last two days,” she said.

“The number of projects that you’re already delivering, the knowledge you’ve already got, the technologies, the expertise, that is going to be critical when it comes to decommissioning offshore wind.”

She said that the work being done by ports in the decommissioning space is “going to be essential”.

“There’s a lot of focus on green free ports and getting prepared for the next generation of installations, bigger turbines.

“There’s not been a huge amount of consideration so far as to how are we actually brining equipment back to shore, where’s that going to go.”

Bennet said that there is “a lot of competition for the build out” of ports but with that comes an “a huge opportunity for the decommissioning side”.

