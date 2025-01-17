Labour appoints five members to GB Energy ‘start-up board’

The UK government has appointed five non-executive directors to the “start-up board” of proposed publicly-owned energy company GB Energy.

The state-owned firm was a key election pledge of the Labour party, and officials unveiled former Siemens Energy chief executive Juergen Maier as chairman in July.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer later confirmed GB Energy will be based in Aberdeen, however questions remain over the number of jobs it will provide in the Granite City.

Scottish politicians also criticised Maier’s decision to remain based in Manchester, rather than relocating to Aberdeen.

Announcing the appointees, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said they bring a wide range of experience from their previous roles.

“Together with the chair Juergen Maier, they will help to scale up Great British Energy and build its organisational structure and Aberdeen headquarters,” DESNZ said.

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband said the GB Energy board will “hit the ground running” in its mission to “scale up clean, homegrown power”.

Meanwhile, Maier said the appointments are an “important milestone” for the company is it seeks to “rapidly scale up” and “get to work”.

“Their experience across the energy industry, government and trade unions will be crucial in shaping our strategy and organisation, ensuring we can back clean energy projects, bolster UK supply chains and create good jobs across the country,” Maier said.

Who is the GB Energy start-up board?

DESNZ said the five new start-up non-executive directors will join the GB Energy board on initial contracts of between 18 months and two years.

They include former Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary and Labour peer Frances O’Grady, former SP Energy Networks chief executive Frank Mitchell, British Hydropower Association chief executive Kate Gilmartin, former Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) chief executive Dr Nina Skorupska, and former Siemens UK HR director and Transport for London managing director Valerie Todd.

Frances O’Grady

© Supplied by X

Known as Baroness O’Grady of Upper Holloway after her appointment to the House of Lords in 2022, she previously served as the TUC general secretary between 2013 and 2022.

Prior to that role, Baroness O’Grady held positions at the Transport and General Workers union and worked on campaigns surrounding the national minimum wage and equal pay for women.

She was a prominent remain campaigner during the Brexit referendum, and in 2013 was named as the 11th most powerful woman in Britain by BBC Radio 4.

Frank Mitchell

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Based in Glasgow, Frank Mitchell was the chief executive of SP Energy Networks between 2009 and 2022.

Prior to that, Mitchell worked internationally in the energy sector for over 35 years, starting out as a graduate trainee with Scottish Power in the late 1980s.

His career in the energy sector included roles in the UK, Europe and the United States across electricity generation, transmission and distribution networks.

Since his retirement from SP Energy Networks, Mitchell has served as chair of Skills Development Scotland and as non-executive director of Scottish Rugby.

Kate Gilmartin

© Supplied by British Hydropower A

Based in Altrincham, Kate Gilmartin the current chief executive of the British Hydropower Association (BHA).

Gilmartin has a background in renewable energy and low carbon project development, and was a founding member and is now a director of trade body Community Energy England.

She also serves as a board member for Rossendale Valley Energy and is a member of Greater Manchester Community Renewables.

Gilmartin is an advocate for greater investment in UK hydropower projects, and believes the technology is “still not recognised” for its potential to displace winter gas demand.

Nina Skorupska

© Supplied by Renewable Energy Ass

Dr Nina Skorupska is the former chief executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA).

Dr Skorupska has held senior executive and board roles with National Power, RWE, Npower and Dutch firm Essent across a 40 year career in the energy sector.

At Npower, Dr Skorupska became the first female power station manager at the Didcot B gas-fired power station.

She also holds a PhD in chemistry focused on coal combustibility from Newcastle University, and is a former board member of Transport for London, and a current supervisory board member of the Dutch engineering and construction company Royal BAM.

Valerie Todd

© Supplied by Siemens UK

Valerie Todd is an HR professional with experience across the private, public and third sectors, DESNZ said.

Todd previously held roles as director of people and organisation at Siemens UK, as talent and resources director at Crossrail, and as managing director with Transport for London.

She currently serves as a non-executive director at Digital Catapult and as a governor for the University of West London.

Todd was awarded a CBE in the 2014 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to skills, training and the development of young people.