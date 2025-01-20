BlackRock low-carbon ‘transition’ fund turns up the heat on green steel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BlackRock low-carbon ‘transition’ fund turns up the heat on green steel

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
20/01/2025, 4:37 pm
© BloombergEmissions from chimneys at the British Steel Ltd. plant in Scunthorpe, UK, on Monday, March, 27, 2023. British Steel has proposed closing its coke ovens in a bid to overcome global economic challenges and build a green and sustainable future. Photographer: Dominic Lipsinski/Bloomberg
BlackRock has launched a new low-carbon “transition” fund that will invest in decarbonising materials such as steel.

The world’s largest asset manager said it has set up a new BlackRock BFM Brown to Green Materials Fund for UK investors.

It said the fund will invest in companies involved in materials “essential for the low carbon transition”, as well as opportunities created by “decarbonising materials supply”.

This would make green steel a key target for investment. The steel industry notoriously produces more tonnes of carbon than the resulting steel as part of the industrial process.

It is thought the fund will target green leaders in the steel industry, a sector that is expected to command a price premium, with the understanding that it is still in its early phases of development.

Evy Hambro, global head of thematic and sector investing at BlackRock, said: “We are targeting what we believe to be an overlooked segment of the value chain for lower carbon technologies. Companies which are high emitters today, but that have credible plans to decarbonise, could offer a significant investment opportunity.

“As the theme broadens out even further, these companies leading emissions intensity reduction efforts in their industries could benefit from a first mover advantage as the low-carbon materials market develops.”

Modernising the steel industry is a major target for UK government investment.

The newly launched Steel Council has initiated a review of the UK’s steelmaking capacity and production technologies, and is expected to launch its strategy imminently.

According to industry minister Sarah Jones, the council is working alongside industrial majors such as Tata Steel and British Steel, and could invest £2.5bn in the sector through the new National Wealth Fund.

The World Steel Association’s 2024 report showed the global steel industry produced 1.92 tonnes of CO2 for every tonne of crude steel produced in 2023.

The emissions intensity of steel production has risen from 1.8 tonnes of CO2 for every tonne of steel in 2014, according to the association’s latest report.

If downstream emissions under scope 1 to 3 of carbon accounting rules are included then the industry’s emissions are predicted to be even higher.

The materials sector also includes metals and mining, cement, chemicals, and construction materials.

“As the transition to a low-carbon economy unfolds, the investment team believes that companies in these industries that are decarbonising are expected to benefit from a re-rating as their sustainability risks decrease, resulting in these companies commanding higher multiples,” Blackrock said in a statement.

“The investment team expect these companies to benefit from lower operational costs and lower decarbonising capital requirements versus higher carbon peers.”

The fund will invest under the ‘sustainability improvers’ label introduced under the UK’s sustainable fund disclosure regime.

This requires the fund to invest in assets that can improve environmental sustainability over time.

BlackRock’s own methodology requires it to ensure at least 70% of its total assets are invested in equity securities that contribute to its sustainability objective.

