Humber Marine & Renewables on the hunt for business development manager

Humber Marine and Renewables is recruiting a new business development manager to help maximise the maritime industry’s economic benefit to Humber and Yorkshire businesses.

The dedicated position aims to drive the group’s work, with operations currently directed by a voluntary board and a single operational figure.

The business development manager will help grow the organisation by expanding its membership, increasing engagement, and enhancing the visibility of the organisation.

With the Humber area growing as a UK renewable hub, the role will focus on strengthening partnerships, supporting innovation and collaboration, and identifying new opportunities to drive revenue.

Multiple hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects are being developed in the Humber, including the Viking CCS project and the Humber Hydrogen Hub projects.

The new role will be funded by Humber Marine and Renewables recent receipt of £85,000 from the Department for Transport’s maritime cluster development fund, which will be matched by members and supporters of the organisation.

© Supplied by Humber Marine & Rene

Vice chair at HM&R Camilla Carlbom Flinn said: “This is an exciting opportunity to make a tangible impact on the growth and success of the Humber and North Yorkshire regions’ maritime and renewables sectors. The role offers the chance to work alongside industry leaders, drive positive change, and be a key advocate for SMEs.”

Among the organisation’s initiatives are the Offshore Wind Connections event and the Humber Renewables Awards.

Humber Marine and Renewables, alongside the Humber energy board, recently invited US President Donald Trump to the Humber to change his mind after his negative comments on the UK offshore wind rollout.

He had taken to social media to urge the UK to “get rid of windmills” as he said the country was “making a very big mistake” with its approach to North Sea oil and gas exploration.

However, the two groups wanted Trump to see the positive impact offshore wind has had on the region following his disparaging comments.