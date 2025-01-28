Humber Marine & Renewables on the hunt for business development manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Humber Marine & Renewables on the hunt for business development manager

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
28/01/2025, 3:32 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Humber Marine & ReneA naval officer looking through a pair of binoculars.

Humber Marine and Renewables is recruiting a new business development manager to help maximise the maritime industry’s economic benefit to Humber and Yorkshire businesses.

The dedicated position aims to drive the group’s work, with operations currently directed by a voluntary board and a single operational figure.

The business development manager will help grow the organisation by expanding its membership, increasing engagement, and enhancing the visibility of the organisation.

With the Humber area growing as a UK renewable hub, the role will focus on strengthening partnerships, supporting innovation and collaboration, and identifying new opportunities to drive revenue.

Multiple hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects are being developed in the Humber, including the Viking CCS project and the Humber Hydrogen Hub projects.

The new role will be funded by Humber Marine and Renewables recent receipt of £85,000 from the Department for Transport’s maritime cluster development fund, which will be matched by members and supporters of the organisation.

Vice chair at HM&R Camilla Carlbom Flinn. © Supplied by Humber Marine & Rene
Vice chair at HM&R Camilla Carlbom Flinn.

Vice chair at HM&R Camilla Carlbom Flinn said: “This is an exciting opportunity to make a tangible impact on the growth and success of the Humber and North Yorkshire regions’ maritime and renewables sectors. The role offers the chance to work alongside industry leaders, drive positive change, and be a key advocate for SMEs.”

Among the organisation’s initiatives are the Offshore Wind Connections event and the Humber Renewables Awards.

Humber Marine and Renewables, alongside the Humber energy board, recently invited US President Donald Trump to the Humber to change his mind after his negative comments on the UK offshore wind rollout.

He had taken to social media to urge the UK to “get rid of windmills” as he said the country was “making a very big mistake” with its approach to North Sea oil and gas exploration.

However, the two groups wanted Trump to see the positive impact offshore wind has had on the region following his disparaging comments.

Recommended for you