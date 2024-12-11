Technica eyes Humber clean energy work with new spinout

Engineering solutions provider Technica has launched a new energy-focused company as it looks to take advantage of the Humber Estuary’s growing hydrogen and carbon capture industries.

Technica Measurement will focus on fiscal metering and the flow measurement of liquids and gases, helping operators understand product volumes in storage, terminals and pipelines.

Technica chairman and owner John Davison, who will serve as managing director of the enlarged group, said: “We have a strong body of work, more in the pipeline and we see huge potential with the development of the hydrogen economy, emergence of carbon capture and storage and further investment in gas.

“We didn’t want to hide the leading industry insight we have in our ranks under a bushel, and are keen to empower those who are playing a pioneering role in a vital element of the industry. This is the solution we have engineered and look forward to taking it to market, while continuing to serve our long-standing clients as a trusted partner.”

The Humber is becoming a key region for supporting the UK’s energy transition as home to several carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects and hydrogen.

With access to multiple geological sites in the North Sea, it makes for a natural location for much of the CCUS infrastructure – drawing carbon from industrial consumers, such as the massive Drax power station, to be pumped into reservoirs.

Chair of the Humber Energy Board Richard Gwilliam recently spoke to Energy Voice about the potential that decarbonising the Humber region has for driving the UK’s decarbonisation targets.

CCUS, for example, is a crucial technology for transforming the Drax power station into the world’s largest carbon-negative energy facility. The transformation is a key element of the Humber Industrial Cluster Plan (HICP) and Humber 2030 Vision.

Projects in the pipeline also includes the mammoth Viking CCS project, which is expected to capture and store up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030.

In addition, the Humber Hydrogen Hub projects, being developed by Equinor, Centrica and SSE Thermal, offer the opportunity to turn the region into a centre for clean hydrogen production.

These include turning the Easington gas terminal into a blue and green hydrogen production facility and creating the H2H Saltend low-carbon hydrogen plant project near Hull.

Technica Measurement will be led by engineer Marc Baynham as its technical director, along with Steve Stocks as operations director. Richard Law, business development director at Technica, will serve as managing director of the new entity.

Law aims to build a team of ten, alongside the existing 60-strong team at the parent company Technica in the Humber region.

“This is an exciting step and one we felt was right for the team, the business and the industry. We are providing a contemporary service delivered with traditional values,” said Law.

“Technica Measurement believes in long-term relationships with our clients and people. We want clients to have total trust that our valued and motivated team will deliver excellence and accuracy in everything we do. As an independent, specialised operation, we can do just that.”