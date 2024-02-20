Equinor gets planning approval for H2H Saltend hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Equinor gets planning approval for H2H Saltend hydrogen project

H2H Saltend project aims to "kick-start" decarbonisation initiatives in the surrounding Humber region.
By Mathew Perry
20/02/2024, 9:00 am
Saltend Chemicals Park near Hull.

Equinor has received local council planning permission for its H2H Saltend low carbon hydrogen plant project near Hull.

The Norwegian energy giant said the 600MW H2H Saltend project is one of the first of its kind and scale to be granted planning permission in the UK after it received the backing of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Located at the Saltend Chemicals Park near Hull, Equinor said the project will help to establish the surrounding Humber industrial region as an “international hub for low carbon hydrogen whilst significantly reducing carbon emissions”.

The company said the planning approval comes at a “vital time” ahead of a potential application into the UK government’s forthcoming ‘Cluster Sequencing Track-1 Expansion’ process, which is expected to launch this year.

The expansion process will select decarbonisation projects in both the Humber and Teesside which can connect to the East Coast Cluster’s carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCS) infrastructure.

The cluster process forms part of the UK government’s overall ‘CCUS Vision’, which it unveiled last year.

H2h Saltend project

Equinor said its H2H project is due to be operational around 2030 and will help to reduce Saltend’s emissions by up to one third by providing low carbon hydrogen for use in chemical processes at the park.

The hydrogen will also directly replace natural gas in nearby industrial facilities, reducing the carbon intensity of their products.

In addition, hydrogen produced from H2H Saltend will be blended with natural gas at Equinor and SSE Thermal’s on-site Triton power station.

Saltend Chemicals Park jetty.

In total, Equinor said it plans to 1.8 GW of low carbon hydrogen within the region, close to 20% of the UK’s 2030 target.

Equinor said the project will also capture and store around 900,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions offshore each year, equivalent to taking 500,000 cars off the road.

The captured CO2 will be transported as part of the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), an offshore CCS project in development at the Endurance field in the North Sea.

H2H Saltend joins the Drax BECCS and Keadby Carbon Capture Power Station as projects along the NEP pipeline route with planning permission secured.

Equinor holds a 45% stake in the NEP alongside BP (45%) and TotalEnergies (10%).

The NEP is one of several offshore CCS projects awarded licences by the North Sea Transition Authority which are starting to lock in partnerships with industrial emitters.

H2H to ‘kickstart’ Humber decarbonisation

Equinor’s H2H Saltend project director Derek Ho said after receiving planning permission the project project could help to “kick-start multiple decarbonisation initiatives in the Humber”.

“It is an important first step in creating a low carbon hydrogen economy and achieving net zero in the Humber, safeguarding local industries and creating greater opportunities including new jobs and skills, whilst helping the UK to tackle climate change,” Mr Ho said.

Plans for the Northern Endurance Partnership CCS project.

“This decision comes at a very opportune moment, as we await the launch of the Government’s next phase of the Cluster Sequencing process for the Humber, and it puts H2H Saltend in a strong position, should we submit a bid.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Anne Handley said the region can be a “leading light in the transition to a net zero economy”.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan said the planning approval is a “vital step forward” in decarbonising the Humber while delivering jobs and growth to the region.

“CCUS clusters will be the starting point for a new industry in the UK, which is why we’ve committed up to £20 billion in early support and expect to bring forward 4GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030,” Lord Callanan said.

 

 

