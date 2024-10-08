REPD reveals plans for battery project near Kintore substation

RE Projects Development (REPD) has revealed plans to develop a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

The proposed site for the project is based on land south of the Kintore Substation, which is currently used for agricultural purposes including occasionally grazing, in rotation with other fields.

The project will have a capacity of 200MW and comes with a secured grid connection.

REPD is developing the project in partnership with Field.

An initial design is being devised and an environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening opinion was submitted in September 2024. A full submission will be made to the Scottish Minister’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU) in early 2025.

REPD has performed a series of stakeholder engagements on the project and is now opening it up for public consultation. The group will hold the first of two public consultation events on 8 October, 2024 at the Kintore Bowling Club.

A second consultation event is planned for early November.

REPD executive director Simeon Batov said: “We are committed to engaging with the Kintore community and ensuring that local voices are heard throughout this process.

“This project represents an important step in the transition to a cleaner energy future. We want to work closely with local residents to ensure our proposals do not present them with any unnecessary challenges during the construction phase and operation and, similarly, that any initial concerns are raised and, where possible, addressed.”

REPD chose the area to take advantage of the existing grid network centred around the Kintore substation.

The area has proven popular with other proposed renewable energy developments.

Statera Energy is developing a green hydrogen project west of the substation, holding its first round of public consultations on 24 April 2024.

The project aims to take advantage of the numerous wind farms being developed in the north of Scotland to power hydrogen production.

In addition, Aberdeenshire councillors backed plans last year for Conrad Energy to develop a 49.9MW battery project near Laylodge that would connect to the Kintore substation.

And SSEN Transmission is developing a 400kV power line to connect the Kintore substation to Tealing.