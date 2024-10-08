REPD reveals plans for battery project near Kintore substation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

REPD reveals plans for battery project near Kintore substation

By Michael Behr
08/10/2024, 11:03 am
© Supplied by Design teamThe Kintore substation with the locations of the proposed Kintore BESS and Kintore Hydrogen projects.
RE Projects Development (REPD) has revealed plans to develop a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

The proposed site for the project is based on land south of the Kintore Substation, which is currently used for agricultural purposes including occasionally grazing, in rotation with other fields.

The project will have a capacity of 200MW and comes with a secured grid connection.

REPD is developing the project in partnership with Field.

An initial design is being devised and an environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening opinion was submitted in September 2024. A full submission will be made to the Scottish Minister’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU) in early 2025.

REPD has performed a series of stakeholder engagements on the project and is now opening it up for public consultation. The group will hold the first of two public consultation events on 8 October, 2024 at the Kintore Bowling Club.

A second consultation event is planned for early November.

REPD executive director Simeon Batov said: “We are committed to engaging with the Kintore community and ensuring that local voices are heard throughout this process.

“This project represents an important step in the transition to a cleaner energy future. We want to work closely with local residents to ensure our proposals do not present them with any unnecessary challenges during the construction phase and operation and, similarly, that any initial concerns are raised and, where possible, addressed.”

REPD chose the area to take advantage of the existing grid network centred around the Kintore substation.

The area has proven popular with other proposed renewable energy developments.

Statera Energy is developing a green hydrogen project west of the substation, holding its first round of public consultations on 24 April 2024.

The project aims to take advantage of the numerous wind farms being developed in the north of Scotland to power hydrogen production.

In addition, Aberdeenshire councillors backed plans last year for Conrad Energy to develop a 49.9MW battery project near Laylodge that would connect to the Kintore substation.

And SSEN Transmission is developing a 400kV power line to connect the Kintore substation to Tealing.

