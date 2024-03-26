Statera Energy’s Kintore Hydrogen to launch consultation

Statera Energy’s green hydrogen project near Kintore, Aberdeenshire, is launching the first round of public consultations.

The firm will be holding this meeting at the Kintore Bowling Club on 24 April 2024, from 2pm until 8pm.

Statera is inviting members of the public to have their say on the upcoming development following an environmental impact assessment (EIA) scoping process with Aberdeenshire Council.

Statera has submitted a proposal of application notice (PoAN) to Aberdeenshire Council which sets out how Statera will consult on the proposals with the local community.

Members of the Kintore hydrogen project team will be in attendance at the bowling club next month to field questions.

The exhibition material will also be available to view on a dedicated project website from 24 of April, and an online feedback form will be available for those people who cannot make it along on the day.

Statera Energy has outlined that forms will need to be submitted by 17 May.

David Rodger, business development director for Scotland said: “I would encourage anyone with an interest in the proposals to attend our event on 24 April to learn more about Statera, the development itself, as well as how the hydrogen production process works.”

© Supplied by Statera

A second event will follow in June to provide an update on the proposals and address key points arising from the first consultation.

Kintore Hydrogen will use the “abundant electricity generated by Scottish wind” to power electrolysis.

The produced hydrogen is set to be used to decarbonise power-generating facilities and carbon-intensive industrial clusters across the country, Statera explained.

The site has specifically been selected due to its proximity to the existing Kintore substation, National Gas transmission pipelines, and a non-potable water source from the River Don.

The firm behind the project also said that it aims to utilise the “expert energy sector workforce which exists in north-east Scotland.”

The front end engineering and design (FEED) contract relating to Kintore Hydrogen is being undertaken by Worley and led from their Aberdeen office.

Mr Rodger added: “We have also welcomed the opportunity to meet with representatives from Kintore Community Council and Leylodge over the last few months, and appreciate the discussion and feedback we have had thus far.

“All of this, along with the feedback from the consultation and technical and environmental studies that are being undertaken, will help shape and inform the proposals which we will bring back for further comment in June, ahead of a planning application later in 2024.’’