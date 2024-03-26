Statera Energy’s Kintore Hydrogen to launch consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Statera Energy’s Kintore Hydrogen to launch consultation

By Ryan Duff
26/03/2024, 10:38 am Updated: 26/03/2024, 10:42 am
© Supplied by Statera EnergyStatera Energy's Kintore Hydrogen project.
Statera Energy’s green hydrogen project near Kintore, Aberdeenshire, is launching the first round of public consultations.

The firm will be holding this meeting at the Kintore Bowling Club on 24 April 2024, from 2pm until 8pm.

Statera is inviting members of the public to have their say on the upcoming development following an environmental impact assessment (EIA) scoping process with Aberdeenshire Council.

Statera has submitted a proposal of application notice (PoAN) to Aberdeenshire Council which sets out how Statera will consult on the proposals with the local community.

Members of the Kintore hydrogen project team will be in attendance at the bowling club next month to field questions.

The exhibition material will also be available to view on a dedicated project website from 24 of April, and an online feedback form will be available for those people who cannot make it along on the day.

Statera Energy has outlined that forms will need to be submitted by 17 May.

David Rodger, business development director for Scotland said: “I would encourage anyone with an interest in the proposals to attend our event on 24 April to learn more about Statera, the development itself, as well as how the hydrogen production process works.”

© Supplied by Statera
Statera’s Kintore Hydrogen project.

A second event will follow in June to provide an update on the proposals and address key points arising from the first consultation.

Kintore Hydrogen will use the “abundant electricity generated by Scottish wind” to power electrolysis.

The produced hydrogen is set to be used to decarbonise power-generating facilities and carbon-intensive industrial clusters across the country, Statera explained.

The site has specifically been selected due to its proximity to the existing Kintore substation, National Gas transmission pipelines, and a non-potable water source from the River Don.

The firm behind the project also said that it aims to utilise the “expert energy sector workforce which exists in north-east Scotland.”

The front end engineering and design (FEED) contract relating to Kintore Hydrogen is being undertaken by Worley and led from their Aberdeen office.

Mr Rodger added: “We have also welcomed the opportunity to meet with representatives from Kintore Community Council and Leylodge over the last few months, and appreciate the discussion and feedback we have had thus far.

“All of this, along with the feedback from the consultation and technical and environmental studies that are being undertaken, will help shape and inform the proposals which we will bring back for further comment in June, ahead of a planning application later in 2024.’’

