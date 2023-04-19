Aberdeenshire Council backs Conrad Energy battery storage site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeenshire Council backs Conrad Energy battery storage site

By Kirstie Topp
19/04/2023, 6:44 am Updated: 19/04/2023, 10:32 am
© Supplied by AnescoBattery storage
File photo of battery modules at an Anesco storage site.

Councillors have backed plans for a battery energy storage facility near Kintore that could store enough energy to power 115,000 homes.

Conrad Energy had applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to install the project on land west of Laylodge.

The facility will store 49.9MW of electricity generated from nearby wind turbines and solar farms in lithium battery technology.

No electricity will be generated on the site itself, but it will store and deliver energy to the national grid when needed.

It will connect to the grid capacity at Kintore substation, providing energy during peak electricity periods or at times when a boost is required.

The site will store enough energy to power 115,000 homes for up to four hours.
It is anticipated that the site will be in operation for up to 40 years, and the ground will be restored back to its current state once the facility is no longer in use.

The application previously went before the Garioch area committee last month but members asked to defer it to get more information before making their decision.
It had attracted three objections from neighbouring residents.

Michael Stephen said the storage facility would be a “potential health and environmental hazard” and claimed that groundwater could be left contaminated should there be a “major catastrophe” on the site.

Meanwhile, Mike Shearer said the site would have an impact on the surrounding landscape and could lead to a drop in property values.

Concerns were also raised about the negative impact on wildlife in the area including badgers, foxes and roe deer.

But despite these objections, council planners had recommended the plan be approved.

They said it met both national and local planning policy, and noted that any visual impact would be addressed by adding appropriate landscaping.

Members of the Garioch area committee met earlier today to consider the plan for a second time and unanimously agreed to give it the go-ahead.

