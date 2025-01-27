UKOG to prioritise South Dorset hydrogen storage project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

UKOG to prioritise South Dorset hydrogen storage project

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
27/01/2025, 7:53 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by SYSTEMGreen Hydrogen H2 gas molecule.
Green Hydrogen H2 gas molecule.

UK Oil & Gas (AIM:UKOG) has announced it will prioritise progressing its South Dorset hydrogen storage project over its original proposal on the Isle of Portland.

UKOG said it determined the South Dorset project has potential for a “significantly increased future annual revenue base versus Portland”.

The company also said South Dorset will likely have a “more competitive submission for government revenue support” under the proposed hydrogen storage business model.

South Dorset hydrogen storage

UKOG subsidiary UK Energy Storage (UKEn) is progressing the South Dorset project, which consists of 24 salt caverns around 1.3km below ground.

After completing a preliminary project design, UKOG said hydrogen withdrawal and injection rates at South Dorset could provide up to 2.9 times the capacity of Portland.

Overall, the project could have a technical maximum storage capacity of 30.2 TWh per year, compared to Portland’s 10.4 TWh per year.

UKOG also said the South Dorset design’s use of a conventional “cushion gas” scheme would reduce project development costs by around 36% compared to Portland.

Developing the South Dorset site would cost an estimated £800 million, around £450m lower than the Portland site.

As UKOG intends to apply for government revenue support for only one of its projects, the company said South Dorset is “more economically competitive”, and it will now “no longer pursue” the Portland project.

Under its current plans, UKOG said it expects to see construction “well under way” at South Dorset by 2030, with the first caverns operational between 2030 and 2032.

UKOG chief executive Stephen Sanderson said the design work, undertaken by German firm DEEP.KBB, outlined “far greater revenues” and profitability at South Dorset compared to the “otherwise robust” Portland site.

“It is, therefore, also likely to be a more compelling case for government revenue support in the forthcoming hydrogen storage procurement process, now scheduled for later this year,” Sanderson said.

Stephen Sanderson
UKOG executive chairman Stephen Sanderson

“Consequently, our efforts will now be focussed upon this material project and its northern sister in East Yorkshire, both of which plan to utilise simple and proven cushion gas operating technology.”

UK hydrogen storage

UKOG has received backing for its hydrogen storage plans from German energy firm RWE, alongside raising £500,000 from investors to purchase its East Yorkshire site last year.

The company’s Yorkshire site lies near the East Coast Cluster industrial decarbonisation project, while its South Dorset site is located closet to the Solent Cluster.

It comes amid increasing investment in hydrogen storage in the UK, with several oil and gas firms pursuing projects.

Centrica is exploring repurposing its Rough offshore gas storage facility, while North Sea operator Kistos recently purchased two onshore storage sites which it can potentially use for future hydrogen storage.

 

