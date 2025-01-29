Solar panel installations jump 10% in first six months of Labour government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar / UK

Solar panel installations jump 10% in first six months of Labour government

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
29/01/2025, 7:50 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Image: Dunfermline Solar LtSheep grazing next to a solar farm. Image: Dunfermline Solar
Sheep grazing next to a solar farm. Image: Dunfermline Solar

Solar panel installations in England have risen by 10% in the first six months since Labour took office, according to a report.

There were nearly 75,000 solar panels installed across the second half of 2024, up from 68,000 in the six months prior according to research collated by iChoosr.

The research also shows a 15% increase in wider renewable energy uptake in England, with heat pumps and batteries also seeing boosts in installation since July.

Since taking office, UK energy secretary Ed Miliband has promised to unleash a “rooftop revolution” as part of efforts to triple UK solar capacity by 2030.

Alongside the introduction of GB Energy, the government has also pledged to implement planning reforms to accelerate approvals for new solar farm development.

Labour also increased the budget for the sixth renewables auction round, which secured record levels of government support for solar projects.

Earlier this month, the chief executive of trade body Solar Energy UK also welcomed reforms from the National Energy System Operator (NESO) to remove “burdensome red tape” to increase the threshold for transmission impact assessments for local solar power projects.

“Slashing the red tape for larger-scale rooftop projects, and potentially for small-scale groundmount systems, will be a real economic boon,” Solar Energy UK CEO Chris Hewett said.

However, iChoosr UK country manager George Frost said despite the accelerating adoption of photovoltaic installations, the UK will need a “step change” to meet its net zero goals.

“Energy consumers across the UK are now more willing than ever to make the switch to renewable sources,” Frost said.

“Rising energy bills and an increased desire for more sustainable lifestyle options mean UK households are looking for more energy-efficient ways to power their homes.”

