Solar panel installations jump 10% in first six months of Labour government

Solar panel installations in England have risen by 10% in the first six months since Labour took office, according to a report.

There were nearly 75,000 solar panels installed across the second half of 2024, up from 68,000 in the six months prior according to research collated by iChoosr.

The research also shows a 15% increase in wider renewable energy uptake in England, with heat pumps and batteries also seeing boosts in installation since July.

Since taking office, UK energy secretary Ed Miliband has promised to unleash a “rooftop revolution” as part of efforts to triple UK solar capacity by 2030.

Alongside the introduction of GB Energy, the government has also pledged to implement planning reforms to accelerate approvals for new solar farm development.

Labour also increased the budget for the sixth renewables auction round, which secured record levels of government support for solar projects.

Earlier this month, the chief executive of trade body Solar Energy UK also welcomed reforms from the National Energy System Operator (NESO) to remove “burdensome red tape” to increase the threshold for transmission impact assessments for local solar power projects.

“Slashing the red tape for larger-scale rooftop projects, and potentially for small-scale groundmount systems, will be a real economic boon,” Solar Energy UK CEO Chris Hewett said.

However, iChoosr UK country manager George Frost said despite the accelerating adoption of photovoltaic installations, the UK will need a “step change” to meet its net zero goals.

“Energy consumers across the UK are now more willing than ever to make the switch to renewable sources,” Frost said.

“Rising energy bills and an increased desire for more sustainable lifestyle options mean UK households are looking for more energy-efficient ways to power their homes.”