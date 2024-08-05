Inverness firm 4C Engineering wins £260k from two wave energy competitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Inverness firm 4C Engineering wins £260k from two wave energy competitions

By Mathew Perry
05/08/2024, 11:45 am
A wave energy converter.
Inverness firm 4C Engineering has received close to £260,000 from two separate wave energy funding competitions organised by the Scottish and US governments.

Wave Energy Scotland (WES) awarded 4C £200,000 from the second round of its direct generation competition.

The funding will allow 4C to continue its research into direct generation (DG) technology for wave energy conversion.

DG refers to the application of novel electrostatic generation technologies, which can directly transform movement of a material into electrical energy.

4C said the technology offers opportunities for significant cost reductions for wave energy converters (WEC).

4C will partner with Italian firm Cheros on the EBB:FLOW project.

Highland firms ‘at the cutting edge’

Meanwhile, the US Department of Energy (DoE) awarded 4C $80,000 (£62k) as part of the InDEEP Phase II competition for a practical demonstration same technology.

4C Engineering director Peter MacDonald said the team is “extremely proud” of its “hard-won awards”.

“They are the result of a combination of hard work and innovation by the team here in Inverness, combined with the expertise of our partners Cheros in Italy,” he said.

“This international collaboration has been instrumental in our success in securing these prestigious awards.

MacDonald said the funding from WES had enabled 4C to “compete on the global stage”.

“It is a testament to the capabilities of Highland companies that we are at the cutting edge of energy innovation, demonstrating that our region can continue to lead in the development of groundbreaking technologies,” he said.

The Inverness firm has achieved similar success in recent years, with 4C winning funding from WES in 2017 and 2019.

