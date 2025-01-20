Cerulean Winds completes floating wind surveys as it looks to 2026 FID

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Cerulean Winds completes floating wind surveys as it looks to 2026 FID

By Michael Behr
20/01/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Cerulean WindsCerulean INTOG
A visualisation of the Cerulean floating offshore wind project.

Developer Cerulean Winds has completed offshore survey work for its 3GW North Sea Renewables Grid (NSRG) floating offshore wind project.

According to the developer, this keeps the project on track to reach a final investment decision in 2026 ahead of operations by 2030.

Survey work was completed by GoBe, a specialist planning and consenting advisor, and Gardline, a multidisciplinary marine survey company.

The geophysical surveys were carried out to map the seabed topography to ensure safe and efficient cable routing and turbine placement.

Underwater video, water and sediment sampling were conducted to record habitats and species in the proposed development area which will be used in the environmental impact assessment.

Cerulean Winds has seabed leases for the development of three 1GW floating windfarms – Aspen, Beech and Cedar – to provide power to industrial users and export capacity. There are set to include around 300 wind turbines between them.

These form Cerulean’s NSRG, with the aim of creating an offshore power generation and transmission system that will supply low-carbon energy to oil and gas platforms.

The developer received the leases as part of the Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing (INTOG) round.

Founding director of Cerulean Winds Dan Jackson said: “We’re putting everything in place for the project to be producing before 2030, and this wouldn’t be possible without our network of partners.

“Floating offshore wind is a once-in-a-generation industrial and economic opportunity, but if we don’t move quickly, the UK will miss this chance to secure much needed investment, jobs and skills.”

Cerulean Winds has appointed a former NSMP and EnQuest commercial expert to lead its Scottish operations from a new base in Aberdeen.

The company appointed a new head of Scotland and moved into premises in Neo House on Aberdeen’s Riverside Drive last year as it looked to develop the NSRG project.

Bilfinger joined Cerulean Wind’s alliance as its operations and maintenance (O&M) partner.

