Cerulean Winds completes floating wind surveys as it looks to 2026 FID

Developer Cerulean Winds has completed offshore survey work for its 3GW North Sea Renewables Grid (NSRG) floating offshore wind project.

According to the developer, this keeps the project on track to reach a final investment decision in 2026 ahead of operations by 2030.

Survey work was completed by GoBe, a specialist planning and consenting advisor, and Gardline, a multidisciplinary marine survey company.

The geophysical surveys were carried out to map the seabed topography to ensure safe and efficient cable routing and turbine placement.

Underwater video, water and sediment sampling were conducted to record habitats and species in the proposed development area which will be used in the environmental impact assessment.

Cerulean Winds has seabed leases for the development of three 1GW floating windfarms – Aspen, Beech and Cedar – to provide power to industrial users and export capacity. There are set to include around 300 wind turbines between them.

These form Cerulean’s NSRG, with the aim of creating an offshore power generation and transmission system that will supply low-carbon energy to oil and gas platforms.

The developer received the leases as part of the Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing (INTOG) round.

Founding director of Cerulean Winds Dan Jackson said: “We’re putting everything in place for the project to be producing before 2030, and this wouldn’t be possible without our network of partners.

“Floating offshore wind is a once-in-a-generation industrial and economic opportunity, but if we don’t move quickly, the UK will miss this chance to secure much needed investment, jobs and skills.”

Cerulean Winds has appointed a former NSMP and EnQuest commercial expert to lead its Scottish operations from a new base in Aberdeen.

The company appointed a new head of Scotland and moved into premises in Neo House on Aberdeen’s Riverside Drive last year as it looked to develop the NSRG project.

Bilfinger joined Cerulean Wind’s alliance as its operations and maintenance (O&M) partner.