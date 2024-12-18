Bilfinger joins Cerulean Winds Scottish floating wind alliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Bilfinger joins Cerulean Winds Scottish floating wind alliance

By Mathew Perry
18/12/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Cerulean WindsCerulean INTOG
A visualisation of the Cerulean floating offshore wind project.

UK floating offshore wind developer Cerulean Winds has tapped Bilfinger to join an alliance of firms working on its 3 GW North Sea Renewables Grid project.

The project consists of three 1 GW floating wind farms which will be built to decarbonise offshore oil and gas assets in the Central North Sea.

Once built, the Aspen, Beech and Cedar projects will include more than 300 wind turbines, with Cerulean expecting to make a final investment decision in 2025.

Cerulean picked up the three wind leases in the Scottish government’s INTOG leasing round in 2023, and set up an Aberdeen operations base earlier this year.

Bilfinger joins the wind farm development alliance as the operations and maintenance (O&M) partner as the company continues to expand its energy transition operations.

Cerulean Winds founding director Dan Jackson said Bilfinger’s oil and gas experience showed the potential energy transition opportunities the floating wind sector offers.

“This is the story of the North Sea transition in a nutshell – a leading oil and gas service provider redeploying its skilled workforce and expertise to scale up floating wind,” Jackson said.

© Supplied by Bilfinger E&M UK
An offshore operations and maintenance technician.

“Bilfinger is joining an alliance of exceptional companies united by a shared ambition to advance the floating offshore wind industry in Scotland and deliver clean power to the UK.”

As part of the agreement, Bilfinger will advise on O&M during the detailed design of the Aspen site, which will be the first of the three sites to begin construction.

Bilfinger UK engineering and maintenance president Sandy Bonner said the firm’s selection is a “significant milestone”.

“By integrating innovative technologies and collaborating closely with the consortium, we aim to ensure the safe, efficient, and sustainable operation of the Aspen, Beech, and Cedar sites,” Bonner said.

“Our early involvement in the design phase will allow us to optimise maintenance strategies and support the project’s ambitious goals of industrial decarbonisation and enabling electrification of oil and gas facilities.”

Cerulean Winds £20bn investment

In 2023, Cerulean unveiled the North Sea Renewables Grid as part of a £20 billion investment plan to decarbonise vast swathes of the UK offshore oil and gas sector.

At the time, the company estimated the project could create as many as 10,000 jobs are expected, with first power slated for 2028.

© Supplied by Cerulean Winds
Phase one of the NSRG will focus on oil and gas firms to support their brownfield modifications, with future phases exporting green power to the grids in southern UK and Europe.

Once operational, oil and gas platforms will be able to hook into the system, giving them access to the clean power needed to hit the North Sea Transition Deal target for a net zero basin by 2050.

As Cerulean moves closer to a final investment decision, other INTOG developers are also moving closer to construction.

Earlier this week, the joint venture behind the Green Volt floating wind farm awarded two front end engineering and design (FEED) contracts.

Vargronn and Flotation Energy awarded the topside and jacket FEED to Aker Solutions and ABB, with a another contract going to Aibel and Hitachi Energy.

