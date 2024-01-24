New Aberdeen base and Scotland boss for floating wind developer Cerulean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

New Aberdeen base and Scotland boss for floating wind developer Cerulean

Laura Jarvie will lead a growing team from new offices at Neo House on Aberdeen’s Riverside Drive.
By Andrew Dykes
24/01/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by CeruleanCerulean Winds' head of Scotland Laura Jarvie.
Cerulean Winds has appointed a former NSMP and EnQuest commercial expert to lead its Scottish operations from a new base in Aberdeen.

Laura Jarvie has been appointed as the firm’s new head of Scotland, and is set to help drive the development of the firm’s plans for a North Sea Renewables Grid (NSRG).

Cerulean has leases to develop three large offshore wind sites, each containing hundreds of floating turbines, with the aim of creating an offshore power generation and transmission system that will supply low-carbon energy to oil and gas platforms.

The developer has also now taken premises in Neo House on Aberdeen’s Riverside Drive as Ms Jarvie helps build out a project team to deliver the multi-billion-pound project.

It’s understood further recruitment is likely as the project team is established.

Neo House, Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

Ms Jarvie has over 20 years’ experience in the energy sector, spanning oil and gas, energy transition and renewables. Most recently she was head of energy transition at North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP), where she led the investment strategy across the group’s projects including for the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCUS) development and the transformation of St Fergus gas terminal.

Other previous roles include four years with operator EnQuest as midstream business manager, where she led negotiations to transform and extend the life of the Sullom Voe Terminal on Shetland, as well as previous business development and commercial roles at operators Dana Petroleum and Shell.

Commenting on her new position, she said: “Through Cerulean’s North Sea Renewables Grid, UK Plc has a unique opportunity to enable a dynamic solution to decarbonise oil and gas production. Having worked in the energy sector for over two decades I am extremely passionate about enabling emissions reductions in order to protect energy security and encourage investment in the North Sea.

“It will therefore be my absolute priority to ensure alignment between and success for the multitude of stakeholders involved. There are many aspects of the project that sit out with a developer’s control, and therefore collaboration will be vital to enable the success of the project.”

Dan Jackson, the firm’s founding director added: “Laura has a fantastic network and track record of realising complex commercial energy projects and she will be integral to the relationships we are building with stakeholders across Scotland as we deliver floating wind at an unprecedented scale.”

Cerulean’s three floating wind schemes – Aspen, Beech and Cedar – were secured as part of the Crown Estate’s INTOG leasing round. Across the portfolio, they are expected to create over 5,000 jobs in construction, operations and maintenance, with first power targeted in 2028.

Phase one of the NSRG will focus on oil and gas firms to support their brownfield modifications, with future phases exporting green power to the grids in southern UK and Europe.

A new transmission system will also be created as a result, with surplus power able to be used in the UK and exported to Europe.

The company and its partners are currently in the process of putting together necessary supply chain contract packages, with front-end engineering and design (FEED) expected early this year.

Talks are also “advancing” with Scottish ports and yards, it says.

