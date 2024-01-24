New Aberdeen base and Scotland boss for floating wind developer Cerulean

Cerulean Winds has appointed a former NSMP and EnQuest commercial expert to lead its Scottish operations from a new base in Aberdeen.

Laura Jarvie has been appointed as the firm’s new head of Scotland, and is set to help drive the development of the firm’s plans for a North Sea Renewables Grid (NSRG).

Cerulean has leases to develop three large offshore wind sites, each containing hundreds of floating turbines, with the aim of creating an offshore power generation and transmission system that will supply low-carbon energy to oil and gas platforms.

The developer has also now taken premises in Neo House on Aberdeen’s Riverside Drive as Ms Jarvie helps build out a project team to deliver the multi-billion-pound project.

It’s understood further recruitment is likely as the project team is established.

Ms Jarvie has over 20 years’ experience in the energy sector, spanning oil and gas, energy transition and renewables. Most recently she was head of energy transition at North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP), where she led the investment strategy across the group’s projects including for the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCUS) development and the transformation of St Fergus gas terminal.

Other previous roles include four years with operator EnQuest as midstream business manager, where she led negotiations to transform and extend the life of the Sullom Voe Terminal on Shetland, as well as previous business development and commercial roles at operators Dana Petroleum and Shell.

Commenting on her new position, she said: “Through Cerulean’s North Sea Renewables Grid, UK Plc has a unique opportunity to enable a dynamic solution to decarbonise oil and gas production. Having worked in the energy sector for over two decades I am extremely passionate about enabling emissions reductions in order to protect energy security and encourage investment in the North Sea.

“It will therefore be my absolute priority to ensure alignment between and success for the multitude of stakeholders involved. There are many aspects of the project that sit out with a developer’s control, and therefore collaboration will be vital to enable the success of the project.”

Dan Jackson, the firm’s founding director added: “Laura has a fantastic network and track record of realising complex commercial energy projects and she will be integral to the relationships we are building with stakeholders across Scotland as we deliver floating wind at an unprecedented scale.”

Cerulean’s three floating wind schemes – Aspen, Beech and Cedar – were secured as part of the Crown Estate’s INTOG leasing round. Across the portfolio, they are expected to create over 5,000 jobs in construction, operations and maintenance, with first power targeted in 2028.

A new transmission system will also be created as a result, with surplus power able to be used in the UK and exported to Europe.

The company and its partners are currently in the process of putting together necessary supply chain contract packages, with front-end engineering and design (FEED) expected early this year.

Talks are also “advancing” with Scottish ports and yards, it says.