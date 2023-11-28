Cerulean Winds signs exclusivity agreements for three INTOG floating wind sites.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Cerulean Winds signs exclusivity agreements for three INTOG floating wind sites

By Ryan Duff
28/11/2023, 3:53 pm
© Supplied by Cerulean WindsCerulean INTOG
Three floating wind exclusivity agreements have been signed by Cerulean Winds as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing round.

Independent analysis has shown that Aspen, Beech and Cedar – the three sites that will form the North Sea Renewables Grid – are expected to deliver over £10 billion combined in Gross Value Added (GVA) for the UK.

Across the development, construction, operational and maintenance phases the project is expected to create over 5,000 jobs in Scotland, with first power being targeted for 2028.

Cerulean Winds says that this will enable the North Sea Renewables Grid, a basin-wide green power generation and transmission system which is set to supply energy to oil and gas assets.

Dan Jackson, co-founder and director of Cerulean Winds, said: “This is a huge milestone in the creation of the North Sea Renewables Grid and we are incredibly grateful to Crown Estate Scotland for their support as we move to the next phase in delivering floating wind at an unprecedented scale in the UK.”

The multi-billion pound project is set to create opportunities for the domestic floating wind supply chain and Cerulean is already putting in place contract opportunities to the domestic floating wind supply chain.

Cerulean Winds founding director Dan Jackson. © Supplied by Cerulean Winds
Mr Jackson added: “FEED work will begin in earnest with our Tier 1 delivery consortium setting up the packages of supply chain contracts in 2024 that will allow us to build out this development.

“To support this, we are also investing in new Scottish offices and in advanced talks with local ports and yards.”

The Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round winners were announced in March with 13 projects being successful.

Split into two categories, innovation and TOG, applicants had to meet certain criteria when applying for either of the leasing round options.

TOG looks to help decarbonise the North Sea energy sector by supporting firms to build wind farm projects connected to oil and gas infrastructure.

The proposed wind projects will provide electricity to offshore installations, cutting the carbon emissions associated.

Whereas innovation applications aim to support small offshore wind projects, capable of producing 100MW or less.

Humza Malik, Cerulean board member and chief executive of Frontier Power, added: “This is a significant milestone and huge credit must go to Crown Estate Scotland for their shepherding of the process.

“This project will deliver vast benefits to the Scottish and UK offshore wind supply chains and – alongside our contractor consortium – we are already in advanced talks with strategic suppliers.

“We all know that green jobs will be the future of the energy industry, and the North Sea Renewables Grid will have a big hand in delivering this long-awaited boom.”

