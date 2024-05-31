Poll: Scottish people back Aberdeen as home for GB Energy

People across Scotland have backed Aberdeen as the headquarters for GB Energy, the Labour Party’s proposed publicly-owned energy company, according to new figures released by advisory firm True North.

The Scotland-wide poll, carried out by Survation on behalf of True North, shows that a third of Scots (33%) consider Aberdeen as the right location for the new body.

Commenting, True North Managing Partner Fergus Mutch said: “Aberdeen has been a major global energy hub for half a century.

“The North East of Scotland is home to over a thousand energy supply chain companies, the largest number anywhere in the UK, and is world-renowned centre for subsea engineering. It is also home to 40% of Scotland’s energy workforce.

“With the people, skills and strategic infrastructure already in place, the North East of Scotland is in prime position to lead the UK’s energy transition over the coming years.

“Quite clearly there is no better location for GB Energy than Aberdeen — and people right across Scotland understand why that is the case.”

In its poll of 1,026 people across Scotland, Glasgow ranked second, with just over 21% of the vote, with Edinburgh coming in third on 19%. Dundee ranked fourth, receiving a little less than 7%.

The Labour Party has floated plans to create a publicly-owned energy company. While party leader Keir Starmer has previously committed to base the body in Scotland, there has been no announcement about which city will host it.

Labour shadow climate change minister Ed Miliband previously said Aberdeen has a “strong claim” to be the headquarters of GB Energy.

However, the North Sea energy industry has criticised Labour’s policies, including controversial proposals to end North Sea exploration and a lack of engagement with the sector.

A recent survey warned that these policies were eroding confidence in the sector ahead of the general election and could put offshore energy jobs at risk.