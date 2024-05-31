Poll: Scottish people back Aberdeen as home for GB Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Poll: Scottish people back Aberdeen as home for GB Energy

By Michael Behr
31/05/2024, 7:33 am
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonAberdeen GB Energy

People across Scotland have backed Aberdeen as the headquarters for GB Energy, the Labour Party’s proposed publicly-owned energy company, according to new figures released by advisory firm True North.

The Scotland-wide poll, carried out by Survation on behalf of True North, shows that a third of Scots (33%) consider Aberdeen as the right location for the new body.

Commenting, True North Managing Partner Fergus Mutch said: “Aberdeen has been a major global energy hub for half a century.

“The North East of Scotland is home to over a thousand energy supply chain companies, the largest number anywhere in the UK, and is world-renowned centre for subsea engineering. It is also home to 40% of Scotland’s energy workforce.

“With the people, skills and strategic infrastructure already in place, the North East of Scotland is in prime position to lead the UK’s energy transition over the coming years.

“Quite clearly there is no better location for GB Energy than Aberdeen — and people right across Scotland understand why that is the case.”

In its poll of 1,026 people across Scotland, Glasgow ranked second, with just over 21% of the vote, with Edinburgh coming in third on 19%. Dundee ranked fourth, receiving a little less than 7%.

The Labour Party has floated plans to create a publicly-owned energy company. While party leader Keir Starmer has previously committed to base the body in Scotland, there has been no announcement about which city will host it.

Labour shadow climate change minister Ed Miliband previously said Aberdeen has a “strong claim” to be the headquarters of GB Energy.

However, the North Sea energy industry has criticised Labour’s policies, including controversial proposals to end North Sea exploration and a lack of engagement with the sector.

A recent survey warned that these policies were eroding confidence in the sector ahead of the general election and could put offshore energy jobs at risk.

Recommended for you

Tags