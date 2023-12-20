Aberdeen’s OEG Renewables lands Taiwan offshore wind contracts

Two subsidiaries of Aberdeen-headquartered OEG Renewables have secured support contracts for the 1GW Hai Long Offshore Wind project in Taiwan.

OEG-owned Specialist Marine Consultants (SMC) and Fern Communications will deliver marine coordination services for the duration of offshore installation at the site, located between 45 to 70km from the coast.

Developed by Northland Power, Yushan Energy and Mitsui & Co, once operational the Hai Long project will be the largest offshore wind development in Taiwan.

The project will be OEG Renewables’ 13th project in Taiwan and will include the provision of an experienced marine coordination team from the UK.

The company will also develop a local Taiwanese team to manage the project marine coordination centre in the longer-term.

The Hai Long contract will support eight full-time in-country roles, OEG said.

OEG Renewables regional director for Asia Pacific Kevin Wu said the latest contract underlines OEG’s position as a key services provider to the offshore wind market in Taiwan and the broader APAC region.

“OEG Renewables is uniquely placed to service global clients and projects with its extensive operating footprint in over 60 countries and growing subsea and topside service offerings,” Mr Wu said.

Expanding Asia-Pacific market

OEG said Taiwan is set to be the largest offshore wind market in the region outside of China, targeting 13GW by 2030 and up to 55GW by 2050 of offshore wind capacity.

The company is also exploring opportunities in Japan and South Korea, which have set 2030 targets of 10GW and 14.3GW respectively, before ramping up to targets of over 90GW in each country by 2050.

In light of those targets, OEG Renewables said the Asia Pacific region is a key growth market for the company.

“OEG Renewables is actively exploring opportunities across the APAC region including in Japan, South Korea, and Australia, and is planning to establish a local presence in both Japan and South Korea in the first half of next year,” Mr Wu told Energy Voice.

The company’s growing presence in the Asia Pacific region comes after OEG earlier this year raised $140 million (£98.5 million) to continue its expansion into the renewables sector.

Soon after, OEG announced it had acquired Dutch subsea and topside services firm Bluestream Offshore for an undisclosed fee.

The acquisition efforts are part of a push to increase turnover from $400 million to beyond $1 billion (£820 million) over the next five years.