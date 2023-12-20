Aberdeen’s OEG Renewables lands Taiwan offshore wind contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

Aberdeen’s OEG Renewables lands Taiwan offshore wind contracts

OEG Renewables is continuing its expansion into the Asia-Pacific renewables markets, with further opportunities beckoning in Japan and South Korea
By Mathew Perry
20/12/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by OEG RenewablesEmployees of Specialist Marine Consultants, a subsidiary of Aberdeen-headquartered OEG Renewables, in Taiwan.
Two subsidiaries of Aberdeen-headquartered OEG Renewables have secured support contracts for the 1GW Hai Long Offshore Wind project in Taiwan.

OEG-owned Specialist Marine Consultants (SMC) and Fern Communications will deliver marine coordination services for the duration of offshore installation at the site, located between 45 to 70km from the coast.

Developed by Northland Power, Yushan Energy and Mitsui & Co, once operational the Hai Long project will be the largest offshore wind development in Taiwan.

The project will be OEG Renewables’ 13th project in Taiwan and will include the provision of an experienced marine coordination team from the UK.

The company will also develop a local Taiwanese team to manage the project marine coordination centre in the longer-term.

Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The Hai Long contract will support eight full-time in-country roles, OEG said.

OEG Renewables regional director for Asia Pacific Kevin Wu said the latest contract underlines OEG’s position as a key services provider to the offshore wind market in Taiwan and the broader APAC region.

“OEG Renewables is uniquely placed to service global clients and projects with its extensive operating footprint in over 60 countries and growing subsea and topside service offerings,” Mr Wu said.

Expanding Asia-Pacific market

OEG said Taiwan is set to be the largest offshore wind market in the region outside of China, targeting 13GW by 2030 and up to 55GW by 2050 of offshore wind capacity.

The company is also exploring opportunities in Japan and South Korea, which have set 2030 targets of 10GW and 14.3GW respectively, before ramping up to targets of over 90GW in each country by 2050.

In light of those targets, OEG Renewables said the Asia Pacific region is a key growth market for the company.

“OEG Renewables is actively exploring opportunities across the APAC region including in Japan, South Korea, and Australia, and is planning to establish a local presence in both Japan and South Korea in the first half of next year,” Mr Wu told Energy Voice.

The company’s growing presence in the Asia Pacific region comes after OEG earlier this year raised $140 million (£98.5 million) to continue its expansion into the renewables sector.

Soon after, OEG announced it had acquired Dutch subsea and topside services firm Bluestream Offshore for an undisclosed fee.

The acquisition efforts are part of a push to increase turnover from $400 million to beyond $1 billion (£820 million) over the next five years.

 

