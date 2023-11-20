Aberdeen’s OEG acquires Dutch subsea and topside services firm Bluestream Offshore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Aberdeen’s OEG acquires Dutch subsea and topside services firm Bluestream Offshore

Aberdeen's OEG Energy Group makes fifth acquisition of 2023 as it continues renewables expansion push.
By Mathew Perry
20/11/2023, 10:31 am
© Supplied by Bluestream OffshoreBluestream Offshore vessel ROVSV Vos Sugar completing work at the Gemini Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands North Sea.
Bluestream Offshore vessel ROVSV Vos Sugar completing work at the Gemini Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands North Sea.

Aberdeen headquartered OEG Energy Group has announced the acquisition of Dutch subsea and topside services firm Bluestream Offshore for an undisclosed fee.

OEG said it expects to complete the takeover before the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Based in Den Helder, Bluestream is an offshore contractor with a reported turnover of more than 53 million euros (£46m), with approximately 55 employees and 300 offshore contractors.

OEG said the takeover will increase its subsea and topside capabilities while expanding its operating footprint to enable it to pursue further opportunities in the growing offshore renewables industry in mainland Europe.

The announcement comes after OEG recently raised $140 million to continue its expansion into the renewables sector, although a spokesperson for the company told Energy Voice it funded this acquisition using existing cash.

The Bluestream takeover is the fifth acquisition made by the company in 2022 and in total, the company has made 11 acquisitions since it launched its OEG Renewables arm in 2020.

Bluestream to retain brand as OEG subsidiary

OEG said Bluestream’s services include surface supplied diving, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), working at height, rope access and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) across the installation, maintenance and decommissioning of offshore assets.

The company also has an inhouse research and development department focused on the renewable industry.

Bluestream will retain its established brand and operate as a subsidiary within OEG Renewables, expanding the division’s skilled workforce to over 500 people.

A spokesperson for OEG told Energy Voice there is not expected to be any change to staffing levels and Bluestream will “retain autonomy to continue its own growth strategy”.

OEG chief executive officer John Heiton said the “strategically complementary” takeover will strengthen the company’s service offering and operating footprint in Europe.

“This is in line with our strategy to make value enhancing acquisitions to position OEG as the leader in the provision of mission-critical services and solutions supporting the energy transition,” he said.

© Supplied by OEG
OEG chief executive officer John Heiton.

Bluestream managing director Rolf de Vries said joining OEG Group and leveraging its global footprint will help the Dutch firm increase the value proposition to the offshore energy market.

“Both OEG and Bluestream share the same values and commitment to provide the highest quality services possible with the health and safety of our colleagues, clients and environment as a core priority,” Mr de Vries said.

“OEG has done a great job of establishing itself as a valued partner in the supply chain for offshore wind, and this merger will further enhance that status and open up new opportunities for the group within the growing European offshore renewables industry.”

OEG targets $1b turnover in five years

According to OEG, the company maintains the largest global fleet of reusable offshore cargo carrying units and operations across more than 60 worldwide locations.

In October, Mr Heiton told Energy Voice the company was targeting as many as 12 acquisitions in the offshore wind sector, primarily in mainland Europe.

The acquisition efforts are part of a push to increase turnover from $400 million to beyond $1 billion (£820 million) over the next five years.

As part of the ambitious growth strategy, Mr Heiton expects the company’s current headcount of around 1,000 employees to grow in line with its projected revenue growth.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts