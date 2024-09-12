TWP’s Bowdun wind farm unveils plan for underground cable landing in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

TWP’s Bowdun wind farm unveils plan for underground cable landing in Aberdeenshire

By Michael Behr
12/09/2024, 10:03 am
© Supplied by Thistle Wind PartnerBowdun Head near Stonehaven, the namesake of the Bowdun offshore wind farm.
Dunnottar Castle and Bowdun Head. Stonehaven.

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has submitted the onshore scoping report to Aberdeenshire Council for the infrastructure associated with its Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm.

The report identified an area between Gourdon and Benholm Beach, Aberdeenshire as the planned site for the wind farm’s export cable to make landfall.

However, the exact location is still being refined, with a decision expected in the project’s subsequent onshore environmental impact assessment (EIA) report.

The export cable will connect to the wind farm’s substation in the Fetteresso Forest area of Aberdeenshire, which will be plug in to SSEN’s proposed Hurlie substation

Last year, SSEN changed its plans for its Aberdeenshire substation, moving it from Fiddes in the Mearns to the Fetteresso Forest following a community backlash to its East Coast 400kV upgrade, part of the company’s £20bn Pathway to 2030 programme.

The exact location of the Bowdun substation is subject to ongoing discussions with SSEN and Forestry Land Scotland, which is responsible for the land and management of the forest. Fetteresso Forest.

The onshore cables will be entirely underground, removing the need for overhead transmission lines.

The next move for the project will be for Aberdeenshire Council to decide whether or not to provide a scoping opinion for the project.

Bowdun project director Ian Taylor said: “The submission of the onshore scoping report for the Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm is a very significant milestone for the project and allows us to continue engagement with the local community on the emerging cable corridors, substation and landfall.

“We are looking forward to meeting with the communities on Bowdun in October at our planned events in Aberdeenshire.”

Bowdun project director Ian Taylor. © Supplied by TWP
Bowdun project director Ian Taylor.

TWP won the lease for the project in the 2022 ScotWind leasing round. The group expects to use 50-60 turbines in the 1GW wind farm.

Named after the Bowdun Head coastal landmark near Stonehaven, the Bowdun wind farm will be based 27 miles (44km) from the distinctive headland nearby Dunnottar Castle.

Initial geophysical studies for both Bowdun and TWP’s 1GW Ayre floating wind farm east of Orkney were undertaken last year by G-tec.

TWP previously submitted the onshore and offshore scoping reports for Ayre in the first half of this year.

A final investment decision on both developments is scheduled for 2028, if consenting is achieved in 2025. The group expected construction will start sometime between 2029 and 2032.

TWP is a consortium led by Belgian firm Deme Group, alongside French renewable energy firm Qair and Belgium-based wind turbine company Aspiravi.

As part of the scoping process for Bowdun, TWP will hold community consultation events in Aberdeenshire between 28 and 30 October, 2024.

