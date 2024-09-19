Energy firms turn to apprenticeships for future workforce as RWE recruits 16-strong cohort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Energy firms turn to apprenticeships for future workforce as RWE recruits 16-strong cohort

By Vanessa Spedding
19/09/2024, 12:30 pm
© Supplied by RWEA group of 16 offshore wind apprentices recruited by developer RWE in Wales.
Offshore wind giant RWE has recruited its biggest-ever cohort of wind turbine technician apprentices.

Sixteen trainees are due to start studies at Coleg Llandrillo’s recently opened engineering training centre in Rhyl, North Wales.

This latest intake brings the total number who have joined the RWE apprenticeship programme to more than 100 since it began in 2012.

The intake includes the first apprentices specifically recruited to work on the company’s Sofia offshore wind farm, currently under construction on Dogger Bank, 195km off the UK’s northeast coast.

Others will work on offshore wind farm projects around the UK once qualified, including Gwynt y Môr and Rhyl Flats off the north Wales coast.

© Supplied by RWE
The first monopile foundation being installed at the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm.

RWE has 10 offshore wind projects in the pipeline.

Paul Flanagan, Principal of Coleg Llandrillo, said, “RWE has been a valued partner of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai for over a decade, and we are proud to celebrate this significant milestone of over 100 apprentices receiving outstanding education and training through our collaboration.”

The £13m Rhyl Engineering Centre, a three-floor facility spanning 3000m², features a renewable energy technology training facility developed collaboratively with RWE Renewables.

The centre was funded by the Welsh government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, and opened in February 2024.

Lewis Wind Power

Scottish firm Lewis Wind Power (LWP), developer of the proposed Stornoway Wind Farm in the Outer Hebrides, is also running an apprenticeship scheme.

The company will pay the salaries of two full-time apprentices to work with businesses on the Western Isles that have the potential of contributing to the construction of Stornoway Wind Farm in the coming years.

The invitation is open to qualifying firms willing to host a fully-paid apprentice on a three-year placement.

© Image: EDF Renewables/Jamie Hunter
The site of the Stornoway Wind Farm on the Isle of Lewis.

Applications are sought from across sectors and are encouraged from non-traditional industries. They can involve a variety of energy-related skills including environmental, craft or engineering.

The local employer would be responsible for the recruitment and employment of the apprentices, arranging the training scheme, providing the necessary safe working practices and providing opportunities to develop their skills.

LWP would cover apprentices’ salaries, additional training costs and travel costs.
Interested businesses can find more information at www.lwp.scot or by emailing logan.black@edf-re.uk.

Applications should be submitted by 12 October.

Stornoway Wind Farm is a consented 33-turbine wind farm with a capacity of up to 200MW. LWP is a 50:50 joint venture between EDF Renewables and ESB.

